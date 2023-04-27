Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Season 5 Episode 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.The recent premiere of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's final season introduced fans to a much longer timeline in Miriam Maisel's (Rachel Brosnahan) life. Season 5's main plot picks up just hours after Season 4 left off. However, the new season includes a handful of scenes that take decades later. The time jumps are an unexpected addition, as nothing similar occurred in the earlier seasons. Though, at first, this break from protocol seemed an odd choice, the glimpses into the future have their benefits. These scenes give a unique perspective on the life of Midge and her family, including lots of information that would have otherwise been a mystery.

Despite their brevity, the time-jump scenes paint a picture of the future and enable the series to explore Midge's full story. These journeys to the future reveal a lot to the audience, establishing Midge's success as a comedian and showing her relationship with her children as adults. These scenes also serve to drop tidbits about the characters' future lives. As various events are mentioned, not everything gets a specific date, but they give enough information to lay out a rough timeline of the Maisels' future.

Related: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Missed the Mark With Shy Baldwin

1961: The Main Show

Image via Prime Video

While Season 1 began in 1958, the show has continued chronologically with only small gaps, but time has progressed quickly. Season 4 reached the year 1961, which is where Season 5 begins. Most of the season is set in this timeframe, continuing the plots from the previous episodes. The Season starts the morning after Midge's ill-advised walk in a snowstorm that concluded Season 4. Susie (Alex Borstein) arrives at the apartment to translate for a sick Midge. Soon Midge recovers from her hypothermia, returning to her struggling career but with a new determination. She gets a job writing for The Gordon Ford Show, where she faces many complications. Her jokes aren't chosen, the other writers don't like her, and Gordon Ford (Reid Scott) likes her too much. But Midge continues to fight against the odds to rebuild her career, which the time jumps prove to be a worthwhile endeavor.

1971: Midge's Carnegie Hall Show

Image via Amazon Studios

One future scene shows an interview with Midge, including a reflection on the significant moments of her career. This scene fills in a lot of blanks, but few are given specific dates. Yet the most notable event discussed is a show at Carnegie Hall, which they stated to take place in 1971. This fact indicates that only ten years after the main story of Season 5, Midge gained enough fame to perform as a headliner at Carnegie Hall. That knowledge in itself proves her eventual success in the not-too-distant future. But the clip gives more information about this particular show. Her all-important Carnegie Hall show didn't go smoothly. With an aging audience, Midge was determined to shock people. This infamous show could have ended her career, but it worked in her favor, beginning a new chapter in her career.

1981: Esther's Therapy

Image via Amazon Studio

The season opened in the new timeline in 1981 Cambridge, Massachusetts, as an older Esther Maisel (Alexandra Socha) talks about Midge in a therapy session. While Esther is still a baby in the main series, this time jump introduces her personality. This genius young woman has issues with her mother. The fractured relationship causes much stress, but Esther still exhibits many similarities to Midge, especially in her speech pattern. In 1981, Esther is working on her Ph.D. and dealing with the life-long issues she and Midge have. She claims the only person she could ever talk to was her Grandpa. Based on her personality, it's safe to assume this references Abe Weissman (Tony Shalhoub) rather than Moishe Maisel (Kevin Pollak). Unfortunately, as the statement is past tense, it indicates that by 1981, Abe has died, aligning with the estimation he laid out earlier in the show.

1984: Visit with Ethan

Image via Amazon Studio

Continuing the flash-forwards in Episode 3, Midge visits an adult Ethan (Ben Rosenfield) in Israel in 1984. This scene yet again shows the broken relationship Midge has with her children. Ethan doesn't seem to resent her quite as much as Esther, but he doesn't approve of her behavior. She begins by flying in on a helicopter and scaring his companions. As the two catch up, they reveal that Ethan chose not to go to college and to become a Rabbi instead, though he has not "graduated Rabbi school," as Midge says. Yet this mother-son visit isn't what it first appears. Midge didn't travel to Israel only to check on her son but to ensure he would attend an event that night where the UJA Federation is honoring her. This scene also reveals that Ethan got engaged without telling Midge, which doesn't speak to a close relationship between the mother and son.

After 1981: 60 Minutes Interview

Image via Amazon Studio

The opening of Episode 2 features an interview with Mike Wallace (Currie Graham) on 60 Minutes, which gives an overview of Midge's career, including her infamous Carnegie Hall show. But no date is stated. However, the appearance of Esther helps to date it somewhat. With her introduced as Dr. Esther Maisel, there is the implication that this is after her graduation from Cambridge, which was forthcoming in the 1981 scene. While the dates are in flux, this interview reveals a lot about the time between. This interview tells that in the intervening time, Midge won an Emmy and a Grammy and received the French Order of the Arts and Letters.

By this point, she has become a household name. The interview mentions an eight-teen night sold-out run at the Copacabana, several world tours, a series of trips to Vietnam with Bob Hope, and several tours around college campuses. Though many of these aren't given certain dates, some are hinted at. Mike claims she was 30 during her Copacabana show, so if that age is correct, the show would be in 1963. Looking closely, the image of her campus tours includes an audience member wearing a t-shirt from the same event dating it in 1969. Beyond her career, it also mentions several marriages and her break with Susie, which would happen between the main show and this interview. Though at least 20 years pass before this interview, they are eventful.