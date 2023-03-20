With less than a month to go before The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns for its fifth and final season, a brand-new trailer dropped this morning, which gives a taste of what audiences can expect for Midge's (Rachel Brosnahan) story as she finds herself on the precipice of everything she has ever dreamed of. Though, the trailer makes it clear that even though she's closer than ever to the success she has craved, it's still just out of reach. Two steps forward, three steps back.

The Season 5 trailer picks up right where things were left in the Season 4 finale, which saw Midge have an epiphany while trudging through New York in a blizzard. The epiphany, of course, was that she had finally reached the point where she was ready to fully ascend to stardom—thanks to a well-placed billboard for The Gordon Ford Show. When news broke last April that Reid Scott was returning as Gordon Ford, it was easy enough to guess that he would be playing a larger role in the final season, and the trailer reveals just as much.

The trailer also shows Midge crossing paths with her serendipitous Season 4 park paramour, who was only known as The Handsome Man (Milo Ventimiglia) during their brief whirlwind romance, which fell apart when Midge realized she was the "other woman" to his marriage. Last May it was revealed that Ventimiglia would be returning for the final season in a more "extensive" way, but the trailer doesn't give any hints as to what that might be this time around.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 5: Premiere Date, Cast, Creative Team, and Everything We Know so Far

While Midge may be struggling to climb the success leader in Season 5, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been an awards darling since the very beginning. Since its premiere in 2017, the series has picked up twenty Primetime Emmy Awards, six Critics Choice Awards, four Screen Actors Guild Awards, and three Golden Globe Awards—to name just a few of the series' many accolades. Which makes sense, considering the series hails from the dynamic duo of Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, who also gave the world Gilmore Girls.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 Images

10 Images

Close

In addition to dropping the brand-new trailer and poster, Prime Video also released a handful of new episodic images which appear to be for episodes 1 through 3, which are dropping together on April 14th, in addition to images for episodes 5, 7, and 8. Notably, it looks like they haven't shared images for episodes 4, 6, and 9. The sole image from Episode 1 does answer a question that fans of Midge's relationship with Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) have been desperately waiting to see answered—yes, Kirby is returning for the final season, though it's still unclear just how much of a role he will play. Especially considering the fixed point in the timeline of the real-life Lenny Bruce, who tragically died in 1966.

Season 5 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will see Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller, and Jason Ralph return opposite Brosnahan. Additionally, it has been reported that Kelly Bishop will return—which will surely give Midge's mother Rose (Hinkle) some fun drama to deal with, on top of their "bad luck" that the trailer teases.

Tune in for the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel when the first three episodes of Season 5 land on Prime Video on April 14th. Check out the brand-new trailer and poster below: