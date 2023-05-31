Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel details Midge Maisel's (Rachel Brosnahan) rise to stardom, sometimes through inadvisable methods. Yet the headstrong comedian has been determined to become famous, even when it seems out of reach. While the fifth season included flash-forward scenes to show that she succeeded, the series finale needed to explain how. Yet that wasn't the only thing to conclude. As ever, the show is filled with Maisel-Weissman family drama. Throughout the series, Midge and Joel (Michael Zegen) have struggled to learn how to co-parent and find the appropriate role in each other's lives after their split. And by nature, their parents add to the issues. Midge often argues with her parents as they refuse to accept her career and life choices, and that dynamic has been building throughout the series.

But perhaps the biggest issue the finale also had to resolve was Midge and Susie's (Alex Borstein) fraught relationship. The flash-forwards showed a decades-long fight and hinted at a reunion, but as one of the few people Midge has left in the future, Susie and Midge needed more than an implied reconciliation. With so much ground to cover, the final episode moves quickly, making some significant moments easy to miss. Yet it does its best to give each character a satisfying end.

RELATED: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 5: Why Has It Taken So Long to Learn About Susie?

Midge Maisel's Debut on the Gordon Ford Show

Image via Amazon Prime

Over the course of her career, Midge has gotten several big opportunities, but she makes poor decisions that have stunted her progress. From bashing Sophie Lennon (Jane Lynch) to ill-advised comments about Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain), Midge has self-sabotaged her every big break. In Season 5, her goal was to get on Gordon Ford's (Reid Scott) show, but working as a writer for the show has impeded her attempts. Finally, she gets the chance to appear on air with the help of Hedy (Nina Arianda), Gordon's wife and Susie's old flame. Yet Gordon throws a fit as it wasn't his idea. He gives Midge a stool, rather than letting her sit on the guest couch, and interviews her about her job as a writer, cutting to commercial abruptly when she dares to tell a joke.

But Midge has an idea. However, this time she's self-aware, knowing that it could end in disaster. Her hesitation shows growth as Midge gets Susie's approval before hijacking a microphone despite Gordon's wishes. By the end of her 4-minute set, she wins over Gordon, getting a seat on the couch. The guaranteed notoriety from that national TV appearance will propel her career, giving her the success seen in future scenes. While her career still must build, she's on the road to success, and her new self-awareness should help her keep it that way.

How Does 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Leave the Rest of the Cast?

Image via Amazon Prime

As the show ends, many threads need to be tied up. With many colorful characters, who need an ending, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel had to quickly deal with their stories. Joel's parents, Shirley (Caroline Aaron) and Moishe (Kevin Pollak), who struggled in their marriage during Season 5, get a reunion after they slip and must wait for help to arrive. In that time, the two talk it out, and Moishe agrees to retire, which is why Shirley was mad in the first place. In fact, they shut down the business entirely, allowing them to move into a new phase of life. But not all the endings are happy. Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) has been largely absent from the season but reappears in the finale. After a brief romance with Midge, Lenny left the city. When Midge has Susie check on him, he's not in a good place. As one of the few characters based on a real person, Lenny's story couldn't have a happy ending, but the show doesn't go into most of it. Yet Midge's decision not to see him herself makes his sudden departure permanent and gives the two an unfortunate ending before Lenny's death.

Midge's relationship with her parents has been rocky, as they never fully accepted her career. Yet Abe (Tony Shalhoub) realized Midge's strength in the penultimate episode, suggesting his readiness to make things right. Though he gets little time in the finale, he demonstrates an effort to support Midge and goes out of his way to tell her he's proud of her. This is a nice conclusion to their relationship, giving them a better understanding of each other and opening communication. Rose's (Marin Hinkle) acceptance of Midge is different. Rose has only seen her daughter perform in secret or drunk. Despite everything, Midge wants her mother there, and when she can't get ahold of Rose, she has everyone she knows trying to contact her and tell her about Midge's performance on the Gordon Ford Show. Rose is touched by the attention. She often felt ignored, and this extensive effort was the opposite of that. By feeling seen, Rose finally accepts Midge's career, at least for the time being. So Midge finally progresses in her relationship with Rose, though not in the deep way she and Abe do.

But what about the relationship that started it all? Joel's decisions sent Midge to the Gaslight one fortuitous night, leading her to a new career path. The two since struggled to find the best way to interact. Joel is self-conscious, and in Season 2, he couldn't be with Midge because she would talk about him on stage. Yet in the finale, he willingly offers himself as the butt of her jokes on live TV before showing up at the studio to support her. Joel still loves Midge but knows he can't get in her way. He sits in the audience, taking Midge's jokes about him without complaint, leaving them in a good place. Even with the lingering unresolved feelings, they have learned to be part of each other's lives.

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Final Time Jump

Image via Amazon Prime

When they began working together, Susie didn't want to be friends, but Midge forced herself into the other woman's life. Throughout Season 5, their friendship is undeniable, yet, in the flash-forwards, they no longer get along. Their fight was revealed to be about Joel's arrest, but the fallout lasted for many years. While Midge reached out, there was no on-screen reunion, but the last minutes of the show proves that their relationship came back stronger than ever. In 2005, an older Midge and Susie watch Jeopardy together over the phone. Despite being in different places, this ritual allows them to spend time together and joke as friends. Midge may not have a husband, but she has the support of her friend. This lasting relationship shows that they are the most important people in each other's lives, and, disregarding the interlude, their friendship lasts until the bitter end.

Despite a valiant effort, the finale doesn't cover every character. Though they were set up as bigger roles through the flash-forwards, Midge's children are missing from the episode. Midge is seen choosing not to joke about her children but says it's because people won't like a mother making fun of her kids. Yet the finale wraps up everyone else's story. The series seemed to pivot from seasons about all of Midge's relationships to focusing on her and Susie in the end. While this is not a bad choice, the finale didn't have enough time to do everything it wanted, giving many characters quick endings. Yet it finally shows Midge and Susie reunited and happy. Their friendship has been a focus throughout, so it's only fitting that they get the last minutes of the series.