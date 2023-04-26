The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has come to its fifth and final season, and fans are gearing up to bid farewell to the characters they've come to love and laugh with. It's hardly the first time creator Amy Sherman-Palladino has brought audiences such an addictive show they connect with and then have to say goodbye to.

Sherman-Palladio has become well known for her signature style with her shows, like that trademark quick wit and fast pace talking, as well as including cameos from her other work, particularly Gilmore Girls. With that similar vibe, it's impossible not to compare the characters of the two shows and wonder, who are the Gilmore Girls counterparts to Marvelous Mrs. Maisel?

10 Rose Weissman — Emily Gilmore

Rose Weissman (Marin Hinkle) and Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop). Two women who are both wives, mothers, and grandmothers with a level of class others could only dream of. Rose and Emily take their family image very seriously and are the ones running their respective houses.

It's only natural to compare the two overbearing mothers, who serve as the matriarchal figures for their respective shows' protagonists. However, the two women also go on respective journeys to establish themselves with identities outside of being a mother and wife, such as Rose going to Paris and beginning her matchmaking business and Emily working in her committees and learning to let loose and experience new things.

9 Abe Weissman — Richard Gilmore

When it comes to the patriarchs of the shows, it's clear that Abe Weissman (Tony Shalhoub) can find his counterpart in Richard Gilmore (Edward Herrmann). Both men are intelligent and well-educated and have an initial gruff exterior that covers for a softer side at their core.

Both Abe and Richard seem baffled and exasperated by their daughters, who took much different paths in life than they would have wished for them. But yet, they clearly have love and affection for Midge and Lorelei. What's more, is that both were career men who made the bold choice to leave those careers behind, causing chaos in their families and putting themselves on new trajectories.

8 Midge Maisel — Lorelei Gilmore

While some might be tempted to compare Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) to Rory, Midge is Lorelai Gilmore's (Lauren Graham) counterpart. As leading ladies, both Midge and Lorelei have that certain pizzazz and quick wit that has become a signature trademark for their characters.

Midge and Lorelei break out of the molds they were raised in and push forward with new and exciting careers, Midge, with her comedy, and Lorelei, with owning her own inn. They both have the drive to succeed against any odds and are beloved by many, while also both sharing a touch of a selfish nature that affects their relationships.

7 Joel Maisel — Christopher Hayden

What Joel Maisel (Michael Zegen) is to Midge, Christopher Hayden (David Sutcliffe) is to Lorelei. Both the baby daddies of their shows, these two men also share deep connections with their respective leading ladies while having a clear strain between them.

Both men have complicated romantic histories with their women, and it's clear that they will always have a love for them. But when it comes to the relationships themselves, Joel and Christopher just can't seem to get the stars to align to get it all right. Nevertheless, audiences have rooted for both couples to end up together.

6 Susie Meyerson — Sookie St. James

On the surface, it might seem odd to pair a bubbly personality like Sookie (Rachel Brosnahan) with a curmudgeon like Susie (Alex Borstein). However, both characters play similar, important roles in the lives of Midge and Lorelei and have more in common than you may think. After all, Susie and Sookie are the crucial sidekicks to the leading ladies and are there for support when they need it most.

Susie and Sookie both serve roles as business partners, Susie as Midge's talent manager and Sookie as Lorelei's co-owner and partner in their inn, and are driving forces behind the success of Midge and Lorelei.

5 Imogene Cleary — Lane Kim

When it comes to being that quirky best friend, both Imogene Cleary (Bailey De Young) and Lane Kim (Keiko Agena) are the go-tos. While Lane Kim was technically Rory's best friend and not the Midge equivalent of Lorelei, both still serve similar roles in their friendships.

Imogene and Lane are there to be a source of comfort to their respective friends and bear the brunt of their friends' sometimes selfish behavior. Their friendships matter, but simultaneously, the women find themselves branching off into very different places in life from their friends, with Lane and Imogene prioritizing building their families and Rory and Midge off to explore new careers and experiences.

4 Lenny Bruce — Luke Danes

While Lenny Bruce (portrayed by Luke Kirby) was a real person, and Luke Danes (Scott Patterson) is entirely fictional, these men are each other's counterparts for the purposes of these two series. Both Lenny and Luke have chemistry with the leading ladies while also playing a drawn-out dance of will-they-won't-they.

Both men exhibit grumpy, charming personalities, especially because the audience can see their affection and care for Midge and Lorelei. The friendship and occasional romance between the pairs is one that audiences all fall in love with it, as well as the support and advice that Lenny and Luke consistently provide.

3 Shirley Maisel — Babette Dell

While Babette Dell (Sally Struthers) may have been a more minor character than Shirley Maisel (Caroline Aaron), both these ladies know how to make themselves known in every scene they are in. Shirley is Midge's mother-in-law, and Babette is Lorelei's neighbor, and you will never forget the sound of either of their voices.

These larger-than-life women have a unique presence and very little filter when it comes to speaking their minds, and they always help provide an extra dose of comedy. Beyond that, they are also women with big hearts who love their friends and family deeply and don't care who knows it.

2 Benjamin Ettenberg — Max Medina

While Benjamin Ettenberg (Zachary Levi) and Max Medina (Scott Cohen) were not regular characters in their respective series, they both played pivotal roles in the romantic lives of Midge and Lorelei. And this makes them perfect counterparts.

It's impossible not to draw parallels between these two characters, seemingly upstanding men who fell in love with the leading ladies only to have their engagements broken. Many fans have felt that both Benjamin and Max deserved to be treated better and that Midge and Lorelei made mistakes in letting these men get away.

1 Moishe Maisel — Taylor Doose

Moishe Maisel (Kevin Pollak) and Taylor Doose (Michael Winters) are not the types of men you want to argue with. And yet, audiences can't help but laugh at the antics of these two characters and generally enjoy their presence in both Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Gilmore Girls.

Both Moishe and Taylor are businessmen, Moishe with his clothing store and Taylor with his grocery store, among others, and they take those businesses very seriously. The men can be a bit fussy and particular about what they want, professionally and with their family, friends, and neighbors. But at the end of the day, they still hold a fond place in the hearts of the protagonists, Midge and Lorelei.

