Marvel Studios is quietly rolling out the marketing for The Marvels. Ahead of the release of the upcoming feature, Hasbro has revealed the latest figures – based on Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau – to join its ever-growing Marvel Legends series. The three new figures join the latest build-a-series line from the toy company and take the likeness of Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris as their respective characters.

The Captain Marvel figure stands 6 inches tall and features a design inspired by the character’s appearance in the upcoming movie, one figure sees Carol taking flight while the other sees her wielding the golden glow of energy around her hands. Similarly, Monica Rambeau’s figurine sees her don the new costume from The Marvels, while Ms. Marvel has Goose, the flerken in her hands. All the toys come with their own entertainment-inspired accessories and a Build-A-Figure part.

What to Expect from The Marvels?

After Thor: Love and Thunder’s mixed reviews and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s poor box office performance, conversations around superhero fatigue were more prominent than ever, however Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 proved that was not the case. With The Marvels being released in November, its performance will be closely monitored by fans and critics alike. While, essentially, a second film in the Captain Marvel franchise, the movie will bring the three heroes to the forefront. While we know the origins of Carol Danvers' powers from the first movie, Kamala got hers from her bracelet in the Ms. Marvel series and Monica got hers from Wanda’s hex in WandaVision.

Image via Marvel

The previously released trailer hints that their powers are interlinked as the three accidentally swaps place whenever they use their powers in the trailer. The Kree conflict still seems to be at the core of the new feature as the trailer revealed a new character wielding Ronin the Accuser's hammer. The upcoming movie will shed light on this conflict as well as how the three heroes are connected.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels brings back Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Parris as Monica Rambeau, Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, with Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn, and Park Seo-joon in an undisclosed role. Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Saagar Shaikh reprise their respective roles from Ms. Marvel series. Further, rounding off the cast are Lashana Lynch, Cobie Smulders, and Randall Park.

The Marvels drops in theatres on November 10. The Hasbro toys are available for pre-order on June 7 at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and other major retailers.