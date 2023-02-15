Even though Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is just about to premiere and there’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 down the line to debut in theaters, a huge slate of Marvel Studios fans already have their minds on July 28—the date when all-powerful superhero Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) AKA Captain Marvel makes her comeback in the sequel The Marvels. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Marvel boss Kevin Feige teased the upcoming blockbuster’s potential and compared one moment with an iconic Avengers scene.

The movie will gather three superheroes in one story: Danvers, her friend Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who we last saw on WandaVision, and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), whose participation in The Marvels was teased on the final episode of Disney+ series Ms. Marvel. During the interview, Feige said that seeing the three women sharing the screen is iconic and equated it to the original Avengers gathering in the 2012 movie:

“[The Marvels is] picking up directly after the end of Captain Marvel 1, not in timeline but in story. We also do that in our upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, and those are two very different follow-ups to that movie. Tonally, they couldn't be more different. But there's something immensely powerful about seeing Monica and Kamala and Carol together in a frame. To me, it's only akin to the first Avengers movie and seeing the six of them together in a frame. It's chill-inducing. They're so great together, and they all have different histories with one another.”

Image via Marvel

RELATED: 'Avengers: Secret Wars': Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

Kevin Feige Compares Ms. Marvel to Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Feige also took the opportunity to single out one character from The Marvels, an individual whose excitement reflects the inner child that every Marvel fan felt come alive at some point, whether it was reading the comics or seeing a superhero movie for the first time. The studio head also dropped a little spoiler on what we can expect from her participation in the movie:

“Kamala Khan, for instance, is a great new character in the pantheon. I'm very proud of the Ms. Marvel show. I also know — and this is a spoiler — she essentially steals The Marvels […] The great thing about Kamala in her show, and now in this movie, is that she's not unlike Tom Holland's Peter Parker in Civil War. She can't believe she's with these other heroes, and can't believe that she finds herself in these places. And that's fun because we want to be that.”

Details from The Marvels are still scarce. Even though a trailer was shown for a select audience at 2022’s D23 (you can read its description here), that trailer is yet to be posted online for the bigger public to watch. What we know so far is that the three ladies will be somehow connected in a way that makes them trade places unintentionally.

The Marvels premieres in theaters on July 28.

While we wait for further information on this particular Marvel entry, you can check out the trailer for Secret Invasion, which will also be directly connected to The Marvels: