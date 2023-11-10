The Big Picture The SAG-AFTRA strike has tentatively reached an end, just ahead of the premiere of The Marvels.

The Marvels brings together a powerful trio of superheroes, with Brie Larson's Captain Marvel joining forces with Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel to take on the villain Dar-Benn.

While the film may not reach the same box office success as its predecessor, it has received positive first reactions and is a must-watch for comic book fans.

This week is a huge one for Marvel. Not only is Loki debuting its mind-bending Season 2 finale, Captain Marvel’s returning to the MCU and theaters in The Marvels. The film comes out at the perfect time as the actors' strike is finally over. This means that stars can promote their projects again, so Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, just posted a new high-flying behind-the-scenes video of the highly anticipated superhero sequel.

Since preview showings start tonight, Larson took to her Instagram to remind everyone to buy tickets for The Marvels. With that came a new behind-the-scenes image of the actress in one of her two updated Captain Marvel costumes, as well as a video showcasing some impressive wirework. The short clip is just Larson doing her best Captain Marvel takeoff. However, in the context of the last few months, it’s so refreshing for the industry to go back to some sense of normalcy with actors celebrating their — and the film crews’ — hard work.

Marvel is in a bit of a rocky place right now. While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Loki Season 2 have reminded fans of what makes the MCU so great, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Secret Invasion left a lot to be desired. The Marvels is the final MCU project this year and seems to be more in line with the high quality of the older films than some of the franchise's recent missteps. As of Thursday night, the sequel is holding a fresh 62% on Rotten Tomatoes and the positive first reactions have been really strong. Despite it currently tracking well below Captain Marvel’s $1 billion gross, this is a film that comic book fans are going to want to check out.

Marvel’s New Superhero Trinity

Larson’s super-powered cosmic sequel unites Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel to take on the sinister Dar-Benn. The storyline, which sees the three heroes’ powers entangled for a body swap comedy in the vein of Freaky Friday, continues where Captain Marvel’s journey left off in Avengers: Endgame. However, it also expands upon the groundwork of Disney+ series like WandaVision, Ms. Marvel, and Secret Invasion. One of the film’s many highlights is this core Marvel trinity, which shouldn’t come as a surprise given how talented Larson, Parris, and Vellani are. What they bring to each of their characters separately has been so much fun to watch up to this point, but together it sounds like their combined power is unstoppable.

‘The Marvels’ Is in Theaters Now

You can grab your tickets for The Marvels now at Fandango and local theaters. If you need to catch up on Captain Marvel and her fellow super friends’ stories, everything MCU-related is currently streaming on Disney+.

