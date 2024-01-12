The Big Picture The Marvels is a planet-hopping adventure featuring Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau on a quest to stop Dar-Benn from destroying worlds.

The film showcases massive practical sets built to scale, creating a tangible and dynamic shooting experience for director Nia DaCosta.

The set decorators aimed to make the physical sets interesting and lively, avoiding the typical sterility associated with spaceships by adding homey touches and little details.

When The Marvels hit theaters back in November, audiences were taken along on a planet-hopping adventure with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). The superhero film, from director Nia DaCosta, saw the trio embarking on an intergalactic adventure to stop Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) from destroying worlds in a misguided quest for justice. To celebrate The Marvels January 16 release on Digital, Collider is excited to exclusively share a behind-the-scenes look at how the creators brought their larger-than-life world to the big screen.

In the behind-the-scenes featurette, DaCosta goes into her process for shooting on the huge practical sets built for the film, emphasizing the importance of having 360° degree sets which allowed her to shoot "as dynamically as possible." Having massive, practical sets built to scale — including the SABER station, the space elevator, and the streets of Aladna — was also important to DaCosta, who wanted anything "real," that is to say not set in the void of space, to actually be a tangible, physical location.

Set decorator Jill Azis and Supervising Art Director Ben Collins also talk about wanting to make the physcial sets feel interesting and lively, using Carol's ship as an example of this. Their approach was to avoid the sterility typically associated with spaceships in movies, and instead really show that Carol has been living out of the ship for decades, by adding in little details and homey touches.

What's Next for the MCU?

Marvel's two most recent projects, the animated anthology series What If...?, and the live-action Marvel Spotlight series Echo are both streaming now on Disney+. As always with Marvel, there is also plenty in the pipeline to look forward to, with fans recently getting their first look at What If...? Season 3. Further out, and on the cinematic side, 2024 will see the release of Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, and Anthony Mackie will fully take on the role of Captain America in 2025's Captain America: Brave New World.

The Marvels arrives on Digital on January 16. Check out the behind the scenes clip above.