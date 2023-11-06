The Big Picture The Marvels requires extensive knowledge of previous MCU projects, including Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, Secret Invasion, and WandaVision, which may be a challenge for audiences.

The film brings together Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau to form an unofficial superheroine team, as they try to solve the mystery of their powers and face a new enemy.

The Marvels features three compelling protagonists and has the potential to succeed, but its reliance on interconnected storylines may impact its performance.

One thing has been made clear with the trailers and promotional spots of The Marvels: there are many elements that need to be refreshed before seeing the film. Firstly, The Marvels is a sequel to Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, a film that was released four years ago. Secondly, the movie will be Marvel Studios’ ultimate test of its new formula – meshing the films with the Disney+ TV shows. Sure, everything within the MCU is connected and all the streaming service’s series include characters that have jumped to and from the movies. However, The Marvels, in particular, is the first one to fully rely on the audience having watched Ms. Marvel to get to know Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, Secret Invasion to know what Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and the Skrulls have been up to, and WandaVision to get reintroduced to an older Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and her newly-acquired superpowers. With an already palpable superhero film fatigue, The Marvels is trying to be sold as a fresh experience that will also give enough information on its newcomers to those who didn’t watch the shows. But, will it work?

The Marvels Carol Danvers gets her powers entangled with those of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, forcing them to work together to save the universe. Release Date November 10, 2023 Director Nia DaCosta Cast Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Teyonah Parris Rating P3-13 Runtime 105 minutes Genres Superhero, Action, Adventure

What Is 'The Marvels' About?

So, many things lead up to The Marvels, but what exactly is its premise? Whereas Captain Marvel introduced Larson’s Carol Danvers, the sequel now sets her up to involuntarily join forces with Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau. Forming an unofficial superheroine team, Danvers, Khan, and Rambeau have to figure out why they exchange places every time they use their powers. This was teased in the finale of Ms. Marvel, when a post-credits scene shows Kamala’s bangle start to glow, with her inadvertently switching places with none other than her hero, Captain Marvel herself.

From what we’ve seen in the trailer for The Marvels, Monica is working alongside Nick Fury in the S.A.B.E.R. space station, where she comes in touch with a rare energy field that entangles her in the place-switching dynamic. She will also be embracing her super-powered self by using the name Photon as her superhero alias. Besides having to find a remedy to this weird phenomenon, the trio will also have to face a new enemy: Zawe Ashton’s Dar-Benn is seeking revenge against Carol for reasons to be revealed. Korean actor Park Seo-joon is also set to star as Prince Yan, an ally of Carol from the planet Aladna.

‘Captain Marvel’ Introduced Brie Larson As Carol Danvers

Back in 2019, Carol Danvers had her live-action debut in her own feature film, Captain Marvel. It’s been a while and the 90s flashback adventure only explores the origins of the cosmic heroine. Originally thinking she was part of the Kree alien race, Carol’s memories slowly start to unravel, revealing that she’s a human who gained cosmic powers thanks to the Tesseract. An encounter with the Skrulls –the shapeshifting alien race and rivals of the Kree– brings her back to Earth. There, she learns that the Skrulls are not the enemy but rather the Kree, with whom she serves as a member of the Starforce. This leads her to rebel against her leader Yon-Rogg (Jude Law) and forces her to destroy part of the Kree army led by Ronan The Accuser (Lee Pace), that's been trailing the Skrulls.

Carol's brief team-up with Nick Fury in Captain Marvel inspires him to start developing the Avengers Initiative. Even though she motivates the creation of Earth’s most powerful defenders, nothing is known about her between 1995 and her return in 2018 after Thanos’s (Josh Brolin) snap. Further appearances of the character are short and don’t give much information on her solo adventures, such as when she arrives at the end of the Battle of Earth in Avengers: Endgame to help turn the tide of the war. Later, she appears briefly in the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, forming part of some sort of committee along with Wong (Benedict Wong) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) that helps keep track of anomalies that could threaten Earth’s safety again. The Marvels is hoping that this is enough to keep us on the Carol bandwagon.

The MCU's ‘Ms. Marvel’ Leads Directly to 'The Marvels'

Explaining who Vellani’s Kamala Khan is might be complicated for audiences who haven’t watched Ms. Marvel. The short six-episode season is easily bingeable, but that didn’t motivate audiences to watch it upon its release. Marvel knows this, and the studio is trying to amp up the hype by adding the show to broadcast network programming through ABC. The basics for understanding Kamala Khan are briefly teased in the currently airing promo spots for The Marvels: She's Captain Marvel’s #1 fan, her light-based powers tie her to the team (as well as the whole place-switching dilemma), she’s a willing fighter, and she’s the member of the group that appeals the most to a Gen Z audience.

The MCU’s version of Kamala is very faithful to her essence but, as with any adaptation, some creative liberties are taken to make it their own. Her comic book powers allow her to stretch and make parts of her body bigger, with her characteristic giant fist taking center stage. Kamala's powers are reinterpreted in the MCU as being light-based, with her being able to create her giant fist (and other tools) by the solidifying of light. Kamala’s origins as an inhuman are completely ignored while incorporating the recent retcon from the comics indicates her powers come from a mutation instead. This makes her the first major mutant in the MCU. Ms. Marvel leads directly to The Marvels, so it’s up to director Nia DaCosta to make this work for those who didn’t watch the show.

Nick Fury From ‘Secret Invasion’ and Monica Rambeau From ‘WandaVision’ Are Key Players in 'The Marvels'

In an interesting twist, Captain Marvel shows the Skrulls as being the good guys. It redeems them in the eyes of Marvel fans who have always read them as antagonists, and it’s a smart commentary on a very current political context –they’re just people in search of a place to call home. The film’s ending sees Carol taking off with them in an effort to find them a planet to live on. Something goes very wrong along the way, as the plotline is revisited in this 2023's Secret Invasion with not-so-stellar results. Led by Kingsley Ben-Adir’s Gravik, a Skrull rebel faction tries to conquer Earth, turning the alien race into villains without much depth. Nick Fury comes out of his sabbatical to face this threat and, with the help of some very powerful friends, is able to come out victorious in the end. This shake-up makes Fury realize the world needs him to stay safe, and he ends up returning to the S.A.B.E.R. space station, where his team of good Skrulls awaits.

A young Monica Rambeau (played by Akira Akbar and Azari Akbar) is introduced in Captain Marvel, as the daughter of Carol's friend, Maria (Lashana Lynch). Years later we see her again in WandaVision, mourning her mother who died of cancer during the Blip, and now working for S.W.O.R.D. to investigate the mysterious hex caused by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). Monica’s bravery and kindness make her determined to solve the Westview mystery and help Wanda. This crossing to and from the hex imbues Monica with superhuman powers, which are lightly explored in the series and now make her a main player of The Marvels. WandaVision's finale's mid-credits scene shows Monica being summoned by an agent who reveals herself as a Skrull, saying she's been summoned by a friend of her mother's, which we're 99% sure refers to Fury.

'The Marvels' Asks a Lot of Its Audience, Requiring Extensive Knowledge of Many MCU Projects

The Marvels' ties to multiple franchises make it a challenge for Marvel Studios and audiences alike. Captain Marvel was a commercial and critical success, plus it didn’t require the audience to know too much about its central characters. The sequel is now relying not only on the audience being familiar with the first film, but also with two whole TV shows, plus post-credits scenes that add to the lore. Marvel's impressive interconnectivity, this time around, has the potential to harm the movie’s performance. Nevertheless, The Marvels features three wildly different and wholly compelling protagonists, so we can't say the film doesn't have potential. We’re just days away from knowing whether or not The Marvels will engage audiences, so time will tell if the charm of its leads is enough to help the movie succeed, and will surely give an indication of what the future holds for Marvel Studios and The Multiverse Saga.

The Marvels premieres in theaters on November 10.