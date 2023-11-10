Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Marvels.

Throughout The Marvels, Monica is shown to be grieving over the loss of her mother Maria, who passed away from cancer. Monica also felt abandoned by her surrogate aunt Carol Danvers.

The alternate version of Maria in the X-Men universe may be a version of the powerful being known as Binary, as she is seen sporting a similar gold and orange uniform.

If there's one element that often defines a Marvel Studios film other than bombastic superhero action, it's a mid and/or post-credits scene. Most of these scenes have been used as vehicles to set up a sequel or introduce characters from the comics — or even for a good laugh (who can forget the hilarious Captain America PSA from Spider-Man: Homecoming?) But The Marvels may have one of the biggest mid-credits scenes in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Said scene addresses the fallout from the final act, which saw Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) lost in another dimension after sealing a rip in the space-time continuum. The mid-credits scene revealed that Monica did in fact survive the ordeal — and was catapulted into the world of the X-Men movies! While fans are sure to be buzzing about the return of Kelsey Grammer as Beast and what this means for the future of the X-Men in the MCU, there was another major development.

Throughout The Marvels, Monica is shown to still be grieving over the loss of her mother Maria (Lashana Lynch), who passed away from cancer during the five-year gap between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Not only was Monica among the people who were wiped from existence by Thanos, but she reappeared after her mother's death. Not only that, she felt abandoned by her surrogate aunt Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), who was traveling the stars. While The Marvels has Carol and Monica repairing their bond, it ends on a bittersweet note with Monica's sacrifice. And while Monica comes face to face with Maria in the X-Men universe, it's clear that this is a wholly different version of her mother. The alternate Maria is even sporting a gold and orange uniform, which hints that she may be a version of one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe: Binary.

Binary Was Born When Carol Danvers Formed a Bond With the X-Men

Interestingly enough, Binary is an identity that's associated with Carol Danvers. More than that, it comes from a time when she had a massive falling out with the Avengers and decided to live with the X-Men. A large part of that had come from the fact that the mutant heroes had nursed Carol back to health following the loss of her powers at the hands of Rogue, but she had an ax to grind with the shapeshifter Mystique. Mystique had disguised herself as Carol and murdered her then-boyfriend Michael Barrett; this led the cosmic-powered heroine into conflict with the Brotherhood of Mutants. When the X-Men traveled into space and were attacked by the parasitic alien race known as the Brood, Carol was subjected to a series of experiments that unlocked a new level of her powers. Now able to tap into the immense power of a white hole, she becomes Binary.

Binary had a number of adventures with other heroes, including the X-Men's cosmic allies, the Starjammers. In the "Operation: Galactic Storm" storyline, Binary was part of a team of Avengers that monitored a stargate being used in a conflict between the Kree and Shi'ar empires. She had to use her powers to stop the Earth from being affected by a wave of antimatter, bringing her back to her original power set — but now with the ability to absorb and redirect energy. She would occasionally return to her Binary form whenever she absorbed certain amounts of energy, but in the most recent Captain Marvel run from Kelly Thompson and Russell Dauterman, Carol inadvertently created a clone of herself empowered with Binary's skills when she attempted to escape a Faraday cage. The Binary clone eventually gave up her life to stop a resurgent Brood invasion, bringing things full circle.

Ironically, this is not the first time Maria Rambeau has taken on one of Carol Danvers' identities in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured a version of Maria as Captain Marvel who was a member of the clandestine supergroup called the Illuminati. The Illuminati met their demise at the hands of the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), but it doesn't mean that this version of Maria will suffer the same fate. One thing is for sure: this version of Maria is not Monica's mother. However, the fact that Maria's Binary is close friends with the X-Men mirrors Binary's comic history, meaning that when the mighty mutants make their MCU debut, they won't be as feared and hated — at least, not in one universe.

