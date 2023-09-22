"Superhero fatigue" is real. Since the release of Avengers: Endgame in 2019, a film that raked in almost $3 billion (yes, you read that right), superhero films have not packed the same punch (pun intended) in bringing in the box office bucks. If this year's release of The Flash - a film that absolutely bombed at the box office - is any indication of how people are currently feeling about superhero films, the pressure is on for Captain Marvel and her co-stars. While new Marvel director Nia DeCosta doesn't believe this exhaustion will affect her audiences, time will tell if Captain Marvel will make back all it spent to bring these three superwomen to life. Starring Brie Larson reprising her role as Captain Marvel, the film also invites back Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who we last saw in the universe of the hit Disney+ show Wandavision. Another returning face to the Marvel universe is Iman Vellani, who plays Ms. Marvel in the Disney+ show of the same name. Samuel L. Jackson is also reprising his role as Nick Fury, the beloved founder of The Avengers.

Although there were mixed reviews from diehard Marvel fans of the first appearance of Captain Marvel in her debut in 2019's Captain Marvel, Larson brings some serious star power to the film, having won an Oscar for her 2015 starring role in Room. This, alongside Marvel's track record of bringing in the bucks, could be enough to put The Marvels up with some of the year's top-grossing films. And, if the seventeen million views the trailer earned in its first month of release, The Marvels may have nothing to worry about.

Budget For 'The Marvels' By Department

The Cast

The Marvels boast one of the more stacked casts than most MCU films. The movie sees the return of Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel), Teyonah Parris (Photon), and of course, Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury). While we don't know how much the actors will make for their time on the film, we can only assume that it will be more than their previous on-screen appearances.

VFX

Although moviegoers have been growing tired of the overuse of Video Effects in recent films, these tricks serve a significant role in all Marvel films. Disney is no stranger to generating Oscar-winning VFX for its movies, the most recent winner being Avatar: The Way of Water. Thanks to their team at Industrial Light and Magic, Disney is always ahead of the game in creating incredibly lifelike worlds for its heroes.

Visual Effects cost roughly $2,000-$10,000 per minute, and with The Marvels' insanely high budget, we can expect that most of that money went toward some serious crime-fighting VFX. There were also several re-shoots done on the film, meaning that money was spent on certain scenes that didn't work in the long run, and this additional work would increase that amount. Check out some of these lifelike effects in the trailer below.

Filming Locations

The budget for The Marvels got quite a big payoff from filming in the UK versus the US. According to Forbes, the film was awarded a $55 million subsidy from the United Kingdom, bringing their already extreme budget down a bit. Governments give subsidies to encourage major filming to occur in their location in order to give locals jobs, not just on the film set, but off as well. It serves as an overall boost to the economy, even temporarily. Forbes reports:

"One of the biggest single expenses was the $29.9 million (£24.1 million) spent on staff which peaked at 240 people in 2021 without even including freelancers or agency workers who represent the majority of the crew."

Because the film was made overseas, it was mainly shot at Pinewood Studios and Longcross Studios, as well as in Italy and the United States.

The Cost Of Promoting 'The Marvels'

Usually, studios spend the same amount on publicity as they do on the film itself. Because The Marvels' budget would've been $273.8 million without the $55 million subsidy from filming in the UK, generally, it would be inferred that that same amount would be spent on PR. However, because of the current SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood, the actors will not be allowed to promote the film before its release. While this could initially save the studios some money, it's unclear whether this lack of promotion will hurt the box office numbers.

How Much Does 'The Marvels' Need To Make At The Box Office To Break Even?

While it's speculated that the budget could be more than the reported $219.8 million due to the amount of re-shoots and post-production work that happened after its initial filming, given this current number, the film would need to generate at least $439.6 million to break even.

How Does 'The Marvels' Compare To Other 2023 Hit Films?

So far, 2023 has delivered a brilliant box office haul thanks to some big hitters that were released this year. While there are still a lot of big films heading down the pipeline for releases this year, like Saw X, David Gordon Green's The Exorcist sequel, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film, the Timotheé Chalamet-led Wonka, Trolls Band Together, and Walt Disney Studios' latest Wish. Below are the top three films of the year that The Marvels will be going head-to-head with in the box office battle of 2023.

'Barbie' ($1.4 billion)

The undisputed Queen of the box office this year has been Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which grossed a whopping $1.4 billion dollars upon its release in July. Now it has moved to streaming, where it is certain to continue to bring in the big bucks, both from those who were unable to see the film, and those who want to rent or buy it so they can see the colorful flick again. The film stars Margot Robbie (The Wolf of Wall Street), Ryan Gosling (Drive), and Issa Rae (Insecure), and is now the eleventh highest-grossing film in the domestic box office, beating 2012's The Avengers.

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' ($1.3 billion)

It was a brave act to bring back the characters of Mario and Luigi after the abysmal performance of 1993's Super Mario Bros. The latest attempt at bringing these characters to life was a box office homerun for Universal Pictures. Starring Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Charlie Day, among many others, families flocked to the theaters to see Mario cruise down Rainbow Road. Although it didn't totally stick to the source material, the movie nonetheless provided a wild ride through a world any of us would want to visit, and that was proved in the box office numbers.

'Oppenheimer' ($913 million)

Any other year, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer would've been the smash hit of the summer. However, the film had to compete against Barbie and The Super Mario Bros.Movie, two films based on children's IP that happened to wow kids and adults alike. Although Nolan's Oppenheimer earned a whopping $913 million worldwide, it couldn't quite match the doll and the plumbers that surpassed its numbers. It will be a while before we see Oppenheimer on streaming, although those audiences who may not have headed to the theaters to see the three-hour-long flick may feel more comfortable viewing it in their homes, adding to the number of viewers and the total sales of the film.

