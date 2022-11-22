Marvel is having an incredible 2022 with films like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and shows like Ms. Marvel delighting genre fans around the world. However, 2023 looks to be even better and smack dab in the studios release calendar is the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels. The Brie Larson starring superhero epic releases in theaters next July which means marketing for the film will soon be picking up. Now, Larson has shared a new behind-the-scenes image that teases the heroes both in front of and behind the camera.

The image sees Larson taking a selfie with Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel, Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, and the film’s director Nia DaCosta (Candyman) with the caption “WARNING: beautiful humans”. There are a couple MCU adventures between now and The Marvels, but we do know thanks to D23 and Ms. Marvel’s post credit scene featuring Larson that this film will be a body swap comedy of sorts. Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel keep swapping places, and it's up to the Marvel trio to find out why.

While the original Captain Marvel is considered a middling entry in the MCU by many fans, it wonderfully opened many new doors for the universe including Ms. Marvel and WandaVision which are arguably the two best MCU Disney+ shows to date. Ms. Marvel was this beautiful family driven coming-of-age superhero story while WandaVision creatively continued Monica Rambeau’s story from Captain Marvel. What those shows had in common was they had two amazing performances from The Marvels' stars Vellani and Parris. That’s why it’s going to be fun seeing this new cosmic trio together, especially since Ms. Marvel is a die hard fan of Captain Marvel to the point she based her whole heroic persona around her.

Image via Disney+

The other reason to get excited about this film is DaCosta behind-the-camera. Her direction in the reboot of Candyman last year was the reason why the horror film was one of the most intriguing theatrical experiences in 2021. From that film alone, DaCosta has a great sense for scale, character, and tone which is essential when you’re working on a huge Marvel sequel like this. She’s also the reason The Marvels has the potential of being the most visually stunning MCU film yet. However, no matter how good this sequel turns out, it’s simply great knowing that there was a true Marvel family made during this film’s production.

The Marvels releases in theaters on July 28, 2023. While we wait for more news on the film, along with its first publicly released trailer, you can view Larson’s new behind-the-scenes group shot down below.