The Big Picture The reunion between Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau in The Marvels has been carefully planned since the production of Captain Marvel in 2019.

The movie establishes a strong friendship between Carol and Monica's mother, Maria, to lay the groundwork for the complex relationship between Carol and adult Monica.

The superpowers of Carol, Monica, and newcomer Kamala Khan will cause them to constantly trade places, adding an extra layer of complication to their reunion in the film.

One of the things Marvel fans are most excited to see in The Marvels is Carol Danvers’ (Brie Larson) reunion with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). The two super-powered women’s encounter has become a must-watch moment ever since we realized that adult Rambeau would be featured in the developing MCU, and more so after she discovered her powers at the end of WandaVision. In an interview with Total Film, executive producer Mary Livanos revealed that all this anticipation is by design.

During the interview, the EP talked about how the Carol-Monica team-up has been in the works ever since 2019’s Captain Marvel went into production. But, as the first movie takes place in the 90s, Marvel Studios decided it would be a good opportunity to build a foundation for Monica and Carol’s relationship, which would then have complex ramifications after Monica grew up. The route they decided to take was establishing a strong friendship with Monica's mother Maria (played by Lashana Lynch) and have Carol bond with young Monica (then played by Akira Akbar):

“The notion that Monica Rambeau and Carol Danvers' paths would cross has been something that's been in the works for quite some time. It was discussed, [when making] ‘Captain Marvel,’ if the adult friend relationship might be between Monica and Carol, but we ultimately decided on [Monica's mother] Maria so that in the future we could have Monica Rambeau grow up, be her own hero, and feature a reunion between Carol and Monica that could evidence how sometimes difficult estranged family-esque relationships could be."

Image via Marvel Studios

Reunions, Skrulls and Place-Swapping — Just Another Day in the MCU

The Marvels will also add another complicated layer for Carol and Monica’s reunion: The women and newcomer Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) will trade places constantly due to a mysterious link in their superpowers. So, it’s pretty safe to say that it will be hard for them to have a decent conversation at least during some portion of the movie. When they finally are able to talk, then Carol and Monica will have some serious catching up to do – after the 90s, Danvers only returned to Earth in some occasions and never to visit Monica.

The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman). She also co-writes the script with Megan McDonnell (WandaVision) and Elissa Karasik (Loki). The cast also features Samuel L. Jackson (Secret Invasion), Zawe Ashton (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Park Seo-joon (Parasite).

The Marvels is slated to premiere in theaters on November 10. You can watch the trailer below: