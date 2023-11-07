The Big Picture Captain Marvel's return in The Marvels showcases the vastness of the cosmic Marvel Universe and her connection to other powerful entities.

Carol Danvers teams up with Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau to face the dangerous threat of Kree revolutionary Dar-Benn.

The film highlights the importance of teamwork, as Carol cannot shoulder the burden of the universe alone and relies on the strength of her new teammates.

When the arrival of Captain Marvel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe was first mooted, it was said that Carol Danvers (Oscar winner Brie Larson) would be the equivalent of the MCU's Superman — a being of pure power, almost unstoppable, the only chance the Avengers would have of stopping Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet. In her brief appearances to date, Carol's powers have certainly been used well, and sparingly in the case of Avengers: Endgame. After all, you don't want to make it too easy. Now she returns in Nia DaCosta's The Marvels. But with great power... well, we know the Uncle Ben line. But with great power also comes great demand. And as one of the most powerful entities in the universe, Carol can't be everywhere at once.

The universe is vast, and while the majority of the MCU takes place on Earth — Guardians of the Galaxy excepted — Carol has spent as much time on Hala, the Kree Empire's capital, as she has anywhere else, and the film has promised to "paint the biggest picture of the cosmic Marvel Universe" to date. But while she's powerful, there's only one thing more powerful than Carol Danvers herself, and unfortunately, that's what she's up against, as executive producer Mary Livanos tells Collider's Perri Nemiroff. We haven't seen Carol outside of a three-minute post-credits scene since Endgame, and the film is an important reminder of what she brings to the MCU. Catching up with Captain Marvel was a hugely important component of putting the film together, Livanos explained, saying:

"I worked on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. Of course, space and the scope of space is so huge in those films. What we really wanted to do in this film was catch up with the cosmic Avenger, Captain Marvel. And of course it's been theorized what she might be up to, and we really do get to catch up with her in this film and come to understand where she's been [and] who she's connected with."

What Is 'The Marvels' About?

In The Marvels, Carol is forced — quite literally — to team up with Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in order to face down the threat of Kree revolutionary Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) whose cosmic powers have suddenly become much more dangerous in their unpredictability. Now tied to her new teammates, the trio need to get their heads in the game and work as a team. Livanos details that the only thing more powerful than Carol Danvers might just be the vastness of the universe. She said:

"Of course she's incredibly powerful, but the only thing perhaps more powerful than Captain Marvel is the scope and power of the universe itself, and that's actually what she's up against in this film, which is why it's so important that she has the other two Marvels with her because she can't be expected to shoulder the burden of the universe all on her own. Together, a team is more than the sum of their parts."

The Marvels is out this Friday, November 10. Check out Nemiroff's full conversation with Livanos and grab your tickets to see The Marvels on the big screen below.

