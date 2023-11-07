The Big Picture The Marvels is a true sequel to Captain Marvel and serves as the second chapter in Carol Danvers' story.

Monica Rambeau is now the same age as Carol when she disappeared, and Kamala Khan's inclusion allows for self-reflection on Carol's part.

While the film's executive producer couldn't confirm or deny future installments, she hopes to see more from these characters in the MCU.

The Marvels sees the return of Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Captain Marvel herself, the Cosmic Avenger. It's been almost five years since we saw Carol on the big screen, a post-credits sting in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings apart, and it feels about time we caught up with her to find out how she's been doing post-Thanos. After all, even she came close to being snapped by the Mad Titan in Avengers: Endgame before she and all her new friends put a stop to that.

What's also relevant to note is that the events of Captain Marvel took place in 1995, while we next saw Carol in 2023 within the MCU timeline. What has she been up to for three decades? Where has she been? And what is her skincare routine, because she looks like she hasn't aged a day? The Marvels hopes to answer some of these questions and continue Carol's story.

Speaking with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, the film's executive producer Mary Livanos confirmed that The Marvels — while a team-up movie, bringing in new characters to the big screen — will serve as a true sequel to the Captain Marvel story. While Livanos wouldn't confirm or deny whether The Marvels is part two of a planned trilogy — as most MCU characters with solo movies receive — she absolutely affirmed that first and foremost, this was treated as part two of the Carol Danvers story Marvel wants to tell. Livanos explained:

"This certainly is the second chapter in the Captain Marvel story. This team-up has long been in the works. It was a decision to make Monica the age that she was in the first Captain Marvel movie because we knew that we wanted Carol and Monica to share the big screen together. And, of course, when Ms. Marvel came into the mix, it's a no-brainer. She's the perfect lens through which we can examine Carol as a character. So, I mean, it's really amazing to bring them all together on screen. And, as for additional installments [laughs], I can neither confirm nor deny anything because Marvel security is always watching, but I, as a fan, hope to see more."

Who Are the Other Characters That Make Up 'The Marvels'?

Having Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) share the big screen as equals was part of the long-term plan which sees Monica aged up from a child — Lieutenant Trouble to Danvers' Auntie Carol — to be the same age as Carol was when she first disappeared from Earth. In the wake of discovering her powers, Carol left to help others across the universe, but in Monica's mind, Carol abandoned her and her mother. And then there is the added Kamala Khan factor, with Iman Vellani's super-powered super-fan, which will allow for some more self-reflection on Carol's part.

