In less than a month’s time, The Marvels will bow to the theatres to mark this year’s final MCU outing on the big screen. Directed by Nia DaCosta, the feature will take forward the cosmic storyline as we see the leading trio — Carol Danvers, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau — find themselves entangled through their powers. To hype the fans further Marvel Studios has unveiled new character posters.

The posters see Carol (Brie Larson), Monica (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) showcasing their powers as the poster is washed in their respective color schemes representing their unique powers. Another poster sees Nick Fury’s return, while Park Seo-Joon’s character Prince Yan stands tall in another, and fan favorite Goose, the cat, gets her own poster.

What to Expect From ‘The Marvels?’

While Marvel Studios has delivered multiple movies already this year and has done a massive overhaul in how they make content going forward, The Marvels has been holding strong to its release date. Meaning, that the studio has all the confidence in the feature to win fans’ hearts on the big screen. The upcoming feature rounds off the loose threads from the Ms. Marvel and WandaVision television series' which first introduced Kamala and Monica, respectively.

As indicated by the trailers, due to some entanglement all three heroes are exchanging places when they use their powers, the cause of which leads them to the Kree, with whom Carol is in a conflict already. DaCosta previously described the movie as “really wacky, and silly,” adding, “The worlds we go to in this movie are worlds unlike others you’ve seen in the MCU. Bright worlds that you haven’t seen before." So fans can gear up for another fun, colorful cosmic adventure.

The movie also stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, as well as Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Saagar Shaikh playing Kamala's family. Randall Park will make a return as Jimmy Woo while Daniel Ings will portray Ty-Rone, alongside Colin Stoneley playing Kree scientist Papp-Tonn and Zawe Ashton playing Dar-Benn. Also starring are Jessica Zhou, Gary Lewis, Caroline Simonnet, Shamier Anderson, Abraham Popoola, and Ffion Jolly.

The Marvels arrives in theaters on November 10. You can check out the new posters below: