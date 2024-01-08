The Big Picture A deleted scene from The Marvels reveals the heroes struggling to solve the problem of swapping powers.

In the deleted scene, the heroes find themselves on a planet called Aladna where they must communicate through singing to be understood.

The future of the Marvels in the MCU remains uncertain, but the film suggests that Captain Marvel may join the Avengers, Monica is trapped in another universe, and Kamala is forming a new team with Kate Bishop.

Right after the announcement that The Marvels will be available for purchase on digital platforms starting on January 16, a new deleted scene from Nia DaCosta's sequel has been released. Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) are busy trying to figure out how to solve the problem that makes them swap places every time they use their light-based powers, and if they don't find a solution soon, the problem will make their lives as heroes impossible. The new deleted scene takes audiences back to a very familiar location from last year's film.

While the leads of the movie are trying to find help, they end up in Aladna, a planet where people can only communicate through singing. Before Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) arrives to unleash yet another powerful battle on the heroes, the deleted scene shows Carol explaining to Prince Yan (Park Seo-joon) why their quest is so important. At the same time, Kamala tries to ask the tailors who are helping her with her new costume to help her create extra weapons in her costume, like a scarf she can use as a whip. When the people from Aladna don't understand her, Ms. Marvel realizes she has to sing to communicate her point.

The sequel directed by DaCosta takes place after the events of the first Captain Marvel movie, WandaVision and Ms. Marvel, with the three leads forming a team as established heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the help of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Carol, Monica, and Kamala combine their efforts to find out why they swap places every time two of them use their powers at the same time, while Dar-Benn attempts to steal natural resources from other planets to heal her own polluted world.

What's Next for the Leads of 'The Marvels'?

The future of the MCU is always in motion, and while nothing has been confirmed regarding what's next for the leads of The Marvels, Kevin Feige has already left some clues regarding where Carol, Kamala, and Monica will be headed next after the sequel. With a fifth Avengers movie currently in development, it would make sense for Captain Marvel to once again help the Earth's Mightiest Heroes in their darkest hour. On the other hand, Monica is currently trapped in a different universe with a version of Professor Hank McCoy (Kelsey Grammer), while Kamala is seen recruiting Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to form a new team. Time will tell when The Marvels will return.

You can check out the deleted scene from The Marvels below, before the movie premieres on digital platforms on January 16, before soaring on Blu-ray on February 13: