The Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest theatrical release, The Marvels, will be available for purchase on digital platforms starting on January 16. The superhero sequel, produced by Kevin Feige, hasn't set a streaming date on Disney+ yet, meaning that viewers who can't wait to check it out at home can only purchase a digital copy, for the moment. The movie follows three powerful heroes on a cosmic adventure as they come together to defeat a power antagonist.

The Marvels caught up with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), as they realized that every time two of them tried to use their powers at the same time, they swapped places. Considering how they are constantly involved in dangerous situations due to their status as heroes, the situation was immediately extremely dangerous from the start. Through this, they also had to come up with a plan to defeat Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), the Kree leader who wanted to steal other planets' natural resources to compensate for the ones her world lost.

Nia DaCosta was hired to direct The Marvels, after making an impact with her version of Candyman. The sequel marked the first time the filmmaker worked on a project set in the MCU. During an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, the director talked about how she turned to Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, for advice:

It's so hard to say the best advice because you just need different things at different times. They were all so great. The person I talked to the most was Destin Cretton. He was just great at knowing every step of the process, like, 'Oh yeah, be stressed about that, but you don't have to be stressed about that. Oh, you should look at that, though.' You know? It was very like, 'I've been through this. I get you.'

'The Marvels' Failed to Take Flight at the Box Office

When The Marvels premiered in theaters last year, it failed to meet the studio's expectations at the box office, making only $46 million during its domestic opening weekend. This was especially notable as its predecessor Captain Marvel made over $1.1 billion at the box office in 2019 while Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 made over $845 million at the global box office the same year of the sequel's release, 2023. The Marvels' performance can't be attributed to a single factor. However, superhero fatigue is often attributed as the main cause. It looks like Marvel Studios took notes, as they will only be releasing Deadpool 3 in theaters this year, focusing on improving the quality of upcoming titles instead, including Fantastic Four and a fifth Avengers film.

The Marvels will be available for purchase on digital platforms starting on January 16. Check out the trailer below and stay tuned to Collider for updates.