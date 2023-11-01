The Big Picture The Marvels, the latest feature project from Marvel Studios, is facing challenges and struggles, including the reported departure of director Nia DaCosta.

Test screenings of The Marvels reportedly left audiences feeling lukewarm, which seems to be the norm for recent Marvel features, adding to the lack of anticipation for the film.

DaCosta's departure from The Marvels raises questions about who truly has creative control over a Marvel project and highlights the studio's continued problem with directors who could bring unique perspectives to the superhero genre.

Marvel Studios may be a massively present force when it comes to the superhero game, but the company is facing some hefty challenges in recent months. Back in September, Kevin Feige and a handful of other creatives for Marvel headed on their annual retreat. The studio is fighting an uphill battle on several fronts, with struggles all-around — including the reported departure of The Marvels director Nia DaCosta. DaCosta's team did not comment on her departure.

The Marvels, due to hit theaters this month, is the latest feature project from Marvel, bringing Carol Danvers of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan of Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau of WandaVision (Teyonah Parris) together for a high-powered team up. Despite the relative successes of each women's respective earlier project, The Marvels hasn't drummed up quite as much anticipation, not helped by repeated delays and four weeks of reshoots. Unfortunately, test screenings of The Marvels left audiences feeling lukewarm about the feature, which seems to be the norm for Marvel features.

As if The Marvels wasn't already struggling enough before even releasing to the general public, DaCosta's reported departure continues to break down faith between the studio and its audience. DaCosta, who wrote and directed The Marvels, has already proven her ability to tell stories in unique ways, with films such as the 2021 Candyman and 2018's Little Woods up her sleeve. Her next project, Hedda starring MCU alum Tessa Thompson, is currently in pre-production stages, with DaCosta having moved to London earlier this year for the film — while The Marvels was still in the post phases. According to a source from Variety, DaCosta leaving was "kind of weird" given the sheer scope of the project. However, it begs the question — or rather, solidifies the answer — of who truly has control over a Marvel project.

Kevin Feige Has Gained More Creative Control on MCU Movies

Image via Marvel Studios

Though DaCosta holds a significant title for The Marvels, her apparent leave from the feature is reminiscent of Eternals writer/director Chloé Zhao's reported experience with Marvel, and a reminder that, ultimately, Marvel movies are more Feige's than anyone else's. Though Zhao remained with the project, she reportedly wasn't able to edit it in the way she initially hoped. Furthermore, in a previous interview, DaCosta acknowledged that she would lose some creative control when it came to The Marvels, although she wouldn't let that overshadow her own vision for the feature. Still, if DaCosta's leave reiterates anything, it's Marvel Studios' continued problem directors who could bring more unique perspectives to the superhero genre if given the greater opportunity to do so.

The Marvels releases November 10 in theaters. Advance tickets are now on sale. Be sure to check out our guide on everything you need to know about the feature before you watch it in theaters.