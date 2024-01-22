The Big Picture The Marvels, featuring Captain Marvel, Captain Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel, will debut on Disney+ on February 7.

The heroes face a powerful villain and deal with a situation where their powers cause them to swap locations, complicating their missions.

Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau make their cinematic debuts, and Captain Marvel may appear in a future Avengers movie.

The Marvels is headed to Disney+ on February 7, allowing audiences to take flight with the sequel in the comfort of their homes. After a disappointing box office run, the Nia DaCosta-directed movie will finally join the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+. In the sequel, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Captain Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) face a powerful villain in an adventure that includes action, drama and even musical numbers, as Phase Five of the MCU continues to expand. Darr-Ben (Zawe Ashton) won't go down without a fight.

The Marvels follows Carol Danvers some time after the events of Avengers: Endgame, with the hero inexplicably entangled in a situation with Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau. Every time two of the heroes use their powers at the same time, they would swap locations, making it impossible for the three of them to complete any mission. When the problem gets out of hand, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) tries to help his friends while the heroes began training to use the situation to their advantage. In the meantime, Darr-Ben wants to steal other planets' resources to compensate for the ones her own home had lost.

The Marvels was a possibility for the studio after Kamala was introduced in Ms. Marvel and the adult version of Monica made her debut in WandaVision. With Marvel Studios establishing their streaming series as directly connected to their theatrical releases, heroes introduced on television can make the jump to the big screen at any given time. Before Parris stepped into the shoes of Captain Rambeau, a younger version of Monica portrayed by Akira Akbar appeared in Captain Marvel.

What's Next for the Heroes of 'The Marvels'?

After their latest adventure in The Marvels, it remains to be seen where the three leads of the sequel could show up next. Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) was seen being recruited by Kamala for a new team of young heroes currently assembling in the shadows at the end of the film. On the other hand, Monica is trapped in a different universe, where she meets a version of the X-Men's Doctor Hank McCoy (Kelsey Grammer). While Carol's future wasn't teased by the time the credits rolled on The Marvels, a fifth Avengers movie is on the way, and the team could use Captain Marvel's abilities and experience in their next fight.

You can check out the official announcement from Disney+ below, before The Marvels premieres on the streaming platform on February 7:

