The Big Picture Disney's The Marvels is projected to have one of the lowest openings in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, potentially even the lowest-ever.

The movie is expected to have a three-day domestic debut in the $40 million to $50 million range, which would put it at rock bottom for MCU releases.

The Marvels will fall short of the debuts of other mid-pandemic releases like Eternals and Shang-Chi, and it will also generate less than half of what Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania made in its first weekend.

Disney’s The Marvels is pacing to deliver one of the lowest openings in the history of the record-breaking Marvel Cinematic Universe; possibly the lowest-ever if projections hold. The superhero sequel grossed a reported $6.6 million in Thursday previews, putting it on course for a three-day domestic debut in the $40 million to $50 million range. Anything below $55 million would put it at rock bottom for MCU releases, below 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, which made $2 million in previews at a time when they began at midnight. The Marvels, on the other hand, started screening at 3 in the afternoon.

The movie will also fall short of the $71 million and $75 million debuts that mid-pandemic releases Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings posted, and will generate less than half of what the infamous under-performer Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania made in its first weekend earlier this year. What we’re looking at is an opening weekend haul in the same range as that of DC’s The Flash, which remains one of the biggest bombs in superhero cinema history, but even that movie grossed almost $10 million in Thursday previews.

Industry forecasts for The Marvels were lowered from $80 million a few weeks ago to $60 million heading into its debut. The inability of the star-cast to promote the movie because of the recently-ended SAG-AFTRA strike certainly didn’t help. Disney’s marketing machine is kicking into high gear as the film enters release, with stars Brie Larson and Iman Vellani joining director Nia DaCosta on the publicity tour.

A Comparison of the MCU's Thursday Previews Gross Iron Man $3.5 million Guardians of the Galaxy $11.2 million Thor: Ragnarok $14.5 million The Avengers $18.7 million Captain Marvel $20.7 million Black Panther $25 million Spider-Man: No Way Home $50 million Avengers: Endgame $60 million

The Marvels Didn't Come Cheap

Image via Disney

Produced on a reported budget of more than $200 million, the movie serves as a sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, which ended up becoming the highest-grossing female-led superhero movie ever, thanks in no small part to being the lead-in movie for Avengers: Endgame. The film made $20 million in previews, grossed $153 million across its opening weekend before concluding its domestic run with $426 million. While Captain Marvel isn’t the most memorable MCU movie, it is among the most successful, having made over $1.1 billion globally.

The Marvels, on the other hand, comes at a rather precarious time for the once-invincible studio. Public sentiment has been muted for a while now, and the film’s tepid reviews aren’t helping matters. The Marvels currently sits at a borderline “fresh” 61% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, but the audience score is considerably more encouraging at 85%. Collider’s Ross Bonaime praised the film’s lighthearted tone but criticized the antagonist. He wrote in his review, “The Marvels is far more interested in its playful nature, and that works here, but at the cost of giving us a truly compelling antagonist.” The Marvels also stars Teyonah Parris, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Park Seo-joon, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson.

You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.