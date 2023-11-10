Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Marvels

Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) are soaring into theaters with The Marvels. The unlikely trio of heroes this time unite to stop the well-intentioned yet hopelessly misguided Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) as the Kree Supremor steals other planets' resources to rebuild her home planet. During this potentially universe-shattering conflict, The Marvels, as with any other project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is chock-full of Easter eggs and references to other movies and Marvel Comics.

In case you're looking for any Easter eggs and references you may have missed in Marvel's latest blockbuster, read below for all the ones we caught in The Marvels.

Jump Points Originate From the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Films

Much of the plot of The Marvels revolves around "Jump Points," otherwise known as the technological space highways that travelers use to get from one point to another quickly. Dar-Benn hopes to use these Jump Points to bring natural resources to her planet of Hala. If these octagonal portals look familiar, that's because this is how the Guardians of the Galaxy got around in their film trilogy, using them to travel all around the Marvel universe on their galactic misadventures. Later in the film, we learn that both of Kamala's bangles (also referred to by Carol as "Quantum Bands"), were the artifacts that created the Jump Points.

Dar-Benn is the Successor of Ronan the Accuser and The Supreme Intelligence

The big bad of The Marvels, Dar-Benn, wields a familiar-looking hammer. The hammer looks remarkably similar to the one wielded by Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace) from the original Guardians of the Galaxy movie and the first Captain Marvel. Dar-Benn mentions later that she is a successor, though she could also be referring to the deceased artificial intelligence, The Supreme Intelligence.

Kamala's Comic Imagination and Fan Fiction Returns From 'Ms. Marvel'

In her woefully underrated Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel, Kamala certainly has a big imagination, even for a superhero super fan. This imagination translates to some crazy fan fiction and dream sequences where Kamala's doodles and comics become animated. This was an idea that debuted in Ms. Marvel that returns in The Marvels.

S.A.B.E.R.

Following her getting powers in Wandavision, Monica Rambeau has been working closely with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) as an agent of the Strategic Aerospace Biophysics and Exolinguistic Response. In the comics, this organization was an off-shoot of S.H.I.E.L.D., which specializes in extra-terrestrial threats outside of Earth's atmosphere.

Kamala's Family

Kamala isn't the only lovable character to return from Ms. Marvel. Also back in the fray are her mother Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff), her father Yusuf (Mohan Kapur), and her brother Aamir (Saagar Shaikh). They're more than just a simple cameo, as they join Nick Fury on the S.A.B.E.R. space station once Kamala meets Carol and Monica.

Skrulls Are Still a Species Without a Home

Once again, we see the Skrull race is still struggling to survive in the galaxy. Since being displaced by their war with the Kree, their kind is splintered throughout the stars, though a small contingent have developed a society on a nearby planet led by Emperor Dro'ge (Gary Lewis). It's unclear if the Skrulls are aware of what's going on throughout the rest of the galaxy, particularly Gravik's (Kingsley Ben-Adir) attempted takeover of Earth in Secret Invasion. Speaking of Secret invasion, we also see the pod Nick Fury uses to go to and from Earth, though curiously, his wife Priscilla (Charalyn Woodard) is nowhere to be found in The Marvels.

Valkyrie Helps Carol

With the Skrulls now without a home, Carol enlists the help of someone who has plenty of experience with displaced aliens. That person is Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) — the Asgardian hero who assists Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder. Valkyrie helps her fellow Avenger bring the Skrulls presumably back to New Asgard, even though the President of the United States (Dermot Mulroney) effectively declared war on all extra-terrestrial life at the end of Secret Invasion.

Carol Kills a Comic-Accurate Supreme Intelligence

In Carol's flashback to when she inadvertently destroys Hala, we get a brief glimpse at what The Supreme Intelligence really looks like. In the first Captain Marvel, The Supreme Intelligence takes the form of Mar-Vell (Annette Bening) to talk to Carol, as that is someone who is familiar to her. The giant artificial creature we see in The Marvels is a green, many-eyed entity that closely resembles its comic counterpart.

Lashana Lynch Returns as Maria Rambeau

When Carol, Monica, and Kamala are going through their memories, a painful one pops up that reveals that Carol spent time with Monica's mother, Maria (Lashana Lynch) in between the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Monica was blipped during that time and thus wasn't able to spend time with her mother before she passed from cancer. Lashana Lynch reprises the role of Maria, but we'll also have more to say about her in a bit.

Monica's Nicknames

Unlike Carol and Kamala, Monica doesn't have a superhero name just yet. Though in the comics she's sometimes known as Spectrum, Kamala brings up names like Vision, Nova, and Professor Marvel. Vision (Paul Bettany) is an obvious allusion to Monica's short-lived companion in Wandavision, Nova is a reference to a cosmic character yet to be seen in the MCU, and Professor Marvel could be a nod to The Wizard of Oz, as that was the Wizard's nickname in the story.

Aladna and Prince Yan

Wondering if the musical planet Aladna is really in the comics? It is, and so is the devilishly handsome Prince Yan (Park Seo-Joon). In the comics, there is no evidence that Aladna's native language is singing, and Yan ends up marrying an entirely different character, a Nowlaninan named Tic, instead of Carol Danvers.

Monica Gets a Comic-Accurate Costume

Yan gives the trio of heroes their own costumes, which are newer and fancier versions of their original designs. Carol and Kamala's suits are pretty straightforward, but Monica's comes with some distinct and impractical arm sashes that she discards. These are clear references to her costume from the comics, which has those very cool-looking but unnecessary armbands.

The New Statue of Liberty

As Fury, the Khan family, and the S.W.O.R.D. agent-filled Flerken kittens crash into New York, they fly past the oh-so-famous Statue of Liberty. Look closely, and you'll see the bottom of a Captain America shield that was installed somewhat recently. The statue, of course, is where the Spider-Men faced their interdimensional rogues gallery in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Kamala is Starting a Young Avengers Initiative

Before the credits roll, Kamala meets other familiar faces — Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and her trusty dog Ace. Kate was first introduced in Hawkeye as Clint Barton's (Jeremy Renner) potential successor to the bow and arrow superhero. She's a perfect candidate for a team that Kamala is putting together, presumably the Young Avengers which have been getting teased for quite a while. Kate is Kamala's first potential candidate, though she mentions that she's considering Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) as a potential recruit as well, following her heroism in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

After saving the universe from collapsing, Monica wakes up in a universe long-time Marvel fans know all too well. It's one that also includes a variant of Marie Rambeau, though she's a superpowered version who goes by Binary (a moniker of Captain Marvel in the comics) and seemingly never had a daughter. Perhaps even more exciting, though, is who her associate is, the lovable X-Men member Beast. The fact that this Beast is once again played by Kelsey Grammer and the X2: X-Men United and X-Men: Days of Future Past themes are playing show that this is in fact the 20th Century continuity that has long since been dormant. Perhaps we'll see Beast and others return in the upcoming Deadpool 3.

The Marvels is in theaters now.