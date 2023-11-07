Marvel Studios has released the final trailer ahead of the premiere of The Marvels, the studio's latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While serving as a sequel to Captain Marvel and returning Brie Larson to our screens, the new trailer also confirmed a major character's return to the MCU. The Queen of New Asgard, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), briefly appears and offers up some advice to Captain Marvel.

The Marvels will premiere this Friday, November 10 and the film will see Larson team up with Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. The trailer begins with nostalgic flashbacks to the heroic adventures that have marked the MCU over the years with Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’s Captain America making appearances. A voiceover by Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury says, “Heroes, it’s an old fashioned notion, but the world can still use them.” As the preview progresses, the threat and the stakes are clearly stated - this is an adventure of reality-bending cosmic proportions.

As the trailer winds down, Thompson's Valkyrie makes a brief appearance advising Larson's Captain Marvel saying, “You can stand tall without standing alone.” This marks Thompson's return to the MCU since the divine adventures of Thor: Love and Thunder. However, whether her appearance is a brief cameo or in a supporting role remains to be seen.

‘Iron Man 3’ Influenced ‘The Marvels’ According to DaCosta

Much of the MCU sees lots of various elements from previous films and shows seem to bleed into one another. Filmmaker Nia DaCosta in an interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff, revealed some of the upcoming movie's inspirations with the Extremis effects in particular taking center stage. She said, "Oh, Iron Man 3. I just love it so much, first of all. I think it's one of the best Marvel films. But also, in a really practical sense actually, the Extremis effect, which I really loved in the film influenced us on another thing we did in our film, which you'll see when you watch it."

The Marvels opens in theatres on Friday, November 10. Watch the final trailer below: