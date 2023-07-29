The Big Picture The Marvels movie release date has been pushed back to November, but Funko has released new glow-in-the-dark figures to celebrate the original release date.

The figures feature Ms. Marvel, Captain Marvel, and Photon showing off their powers in vibrant colors.

The movie will bring together the three heroes as they team up to face the Kree revolutionary Dar-Benn, with the addition of Nick Fury and a new character, Yan.

July 28 was originally meant to be the day The Marvels graced theaters, uniting the trio of Ms. Marvel, Captain Marvel, and Photon for the first time on the big screen. That all changed back in February, pushing their team-up back a few months to November, but Funko's schedule remains unaltered. The collectible company unveiled a new wave of Pop! figures on Friday featuring the characters of Marvel's latest blockbuster to commemorate the would-have-been launch of the film.

These figures don't just stand around and strike a pose but rather show off their powers in glow-in-the-dark fashion. A Target-exclusive pack contains all three of the Marvels with their powers activated, making for a colorful display as Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) glows purple, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) soars through the sky in a streak of yellow and orange light, and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) is complimented with an icy blue. Other figures show Kamala as she continues to get to grips with her powers, including one variant in which she also throws an embiggened punch. Captain Marvel and Photon get a lot of love too, with individual figures that show them at the ready to combat whatever threats await. All three are also available in keychain form.

The three heroes will have to learn to work together as they come to blows with the Kree revolutionary Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) who still has a score to settle with Carol. She, too, gets a figure that depicts her striding confidently forward with her Cosmi-Rod in hand, prepared to get some revenge on behalf of the Kree. Fresh off of his starring role in Secret Invasion, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) also returns after a season finale that set the stage for the conflict with the Kree warrior. He's got his signature eye patch back on and carries with him an adorable yet almost certainly dangerous Flerkitten in his hand. The final figure shows off Yan (Park Seo-joon) the Prince of Aladna who was teased in the first trailer.

Image via Marvel Studios

What Can Audiences Expect From The Marvels?

The MCU has been building up to The Marvels for some time. The film is a follow-up to 2019's Captain Marvel, picking back up with Carol Danvers as her fight with the Kree continues. She's thrown for a loop when she, Kamala, and Monica begin swapping places every time one of them uses their powers. Their unique predicament forces them to be a team, even if they're not thrilled to be stuck together (except for Kamala). If Ms. Marvel is any indication, there will be plenty of charm in this all-female team-up with Candyman's Nia DaCosta taking the reins as the first Black female director of a Marvel film.

The Marvels premieres in theaters on November 10, but the collectibles are available to pre-order now. Check out the full lineup of new Pop! figures below:

Image via Funko

Image via Funko