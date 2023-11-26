The Big Picture
- The Marvels struggles to reach $200 million worldwide and reflects audience fatigue with superhero films and changing consumer habits.
- The film's international box office performance experienced a -60% hold in its third weekend, but showed robust performance in key markets like France, Germany, and Brazil.
- The production cost of The Marvels exceeded $250 million, making it unlikely to turn a profit with its underwhelming performance and mixed reviews. It currently holds a marginal "fresh" rating of 62% on Rotten Tomatoes and received a franchise-low B- CinemaScore.
The woes for The Marvels continued this weekend at the global box office as its struggles to reach $200 million worldwide continue. The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe entry deserves more than the ignominy placed upon it by the negative response from movie-going audience, but sadly, reflects a fatigue with superhero films, Marvel movies, and even a change in consumer habits.
On a global scale, The Marvels has accumulated an estimated $187.1 million by the conclusion of its third weekend, with $76.9 million from the domestic box office and $110.2 million from international markets. Internationally, the film experienced a -60% hold in its third weekend, securing $7.9 million in revenue.
Notably, key markets like France (-39%), Germany (-48%), and Brazil (-49%) exhibited robust performance with strong holds. The Marvels maintains its position within the top 3 in Korea (non-local) and Brazil. In the domestic market, the film claimed the #6 spot for the weekend, earning $6.4 million in its third weekend and showcasing a -37% hold. However, none of this changes the fact that the movie will remain, among the lowest grossing in the MCU's history. Moreover, there's a chance the movie will fail to even crack the $100 million domestic mark, which seemed unthinkable even two years ago.
Lowest Grossing MCU Movies Worldwide
Current Global Gross
The Marvels
$187.1 million
The Incredible Hulk
$265 million
Captain America: The First Avenger
$370 million
Black Widow
$379 million
Eternals
$401 million
How MuchDoes 'The Marvels' Need to Turn a Profit?
The production cost of The Marvels reportedly exceeded $250 million. To cover its expenses, the film needs to make $700 million worldwide, a goal which simply is not going to be met based on the combination of its underwhelming performance and mixed reviews. Directed by Nia DaCosta, the movie currently holds a marginal "fresh" rating of 62% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Additionally, it received a franchise-low B- CinemaScore from audiences on its opening day.
The Marvels is currently playing in theaters, but it remains to be seen for how much longer that will be the case.
The Marvels
Carol Danvers gets her powers entangled with those of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, forcing them to work together to save the universe.
- Release Date
- November 10, 2023
- Director
- Nia DaCosta
- Cast
- Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, Iman Vellani
- Rating
- PG-13
- Runtime
- 105 minutes
- Main Genre
- Superhero