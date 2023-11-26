The Big Picture The Marvels struggles to reach $200 million worldwide and reflects audience fatigue with superhero films and changing consumer habits.

The film's international box office performance experienced a -60% hold in its third weekend, but showed robust performance in key markets like France, Germany, and Brazil.

The production cost of The Marvels exceeded $250 million, making it unlikely to turn a profit with its underwhelming performance and mixed reviews. It currently holds a marginal "fresh" rating of 62% on Rotten Tomatoes and received a franchise-low B- CinemaScore.

On a global scale, The Marvels has accumulated an estimated $187.1 million by the conclusion of its third weekend, with $76.9 million from the domestic box office and $110.2 million from international markets. Internationally, the film experienced a -60% hold in its third weekend, securing $7.9 million in revenue.

Notably, key markets like France (-39%), Germany (-48%), and Brazil (-49%) exhibited robust performance with strong holds. The Marvels maintains its position within the top 3 in Korea (non-local) and Brazil. In the domestic market, the film claimed the #6 spot for the weekend, earning $6.4 million in its third weekend and showcasing a -37% hold. However, none of this changes the fact that the movie will remain, among the lowest grossing in the MCU's history. Moreover, there's a chance the movie will fail to even crack the $100 million domestic mark, which seemed unthinkable even two years ago.

Lowest Grossing MCU Movies Worldwide Current Global Gross The Marvels $187.1 million The Incredible Hulk $265 million Captain America: The First Avenger $370 million Black Widow $379 million Eternals $401 million

How MuchDoes 'The Marvels' Need to Turn a Profit?

The production cost of The Marvels reportedly exceeded $250 million. To cover its expenses, the film needs to make $700 million worldwide, a goal which simply is not going to be met based on the combination of its underwhelming performance and mixed reviews. Directed by Nia DaCosta, the movie currently holds a marginal "fresh" rating of 62% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Additionally, it received a franchise-low B- CinemaScore from audiences on its opening day.

The Marvels is currently playing in theaters, but it remains to be seen for how much longer that will be the case.