The Big Picture The Marvels debuted with low opening numbers and underwhelming performance compared to previous MCU films.

The pandemic played a role in the film's underperformance, with Disney's streaming strategy and creatively underwhelming shows leaving a sour taste in the audience's mouth.

The movie had a high production cost and would have needed to gross at least $600 million worldwide to break even, which is seen as a disappointment compared to the success of Captain Marvel.

It took over a month, but The Marvels has now passed perhaps its final milestone at the global box office. The film's commercial performance has been seen as a huge dent in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's armor, which, over a decade and a half, had established itself as an entire generation’s favorite movie franchise. But the post-pandemic era proved to be its undoing, with the audience experiencing a clear case of over-saturation.

Not only did The Marvels register the lowest-ever opening in the franchise’s 15-year history — lower even than 2008’s largely overlooked The Incredible Hulk — the superhero sequel will also become the first MCU movie ever to conclude its domestic box office run with under $100 million, which is a figure that most MCU movies used to routinely cross in their opening weekends alone. The film’s current domestic gross stands at just $83 million, while its overseas figures have stalled at under $120 million. Combined, The Marvels has generated $202 million worldwide.

For context, this is around $60 million short of what The Incredible Hulk concluded its global run with in 2008, and roughly $150 million shy of what Avengers: Endgame made in its first three days of release. Just in North America. It’s also around $70 million less than what rival DC’s The Flash made over the course of its theatrical run, before effectively ending that franchise. While some are still holding out hope for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, it’s clear that 2023 will be seen as the year that superhero cinema witnessed a seismic shift in popularity.

Lowest Grossing MCU Movies Worldwide Current Global Gross The Marvels $202 million The Incredible Hulk $265 million Captain America: The First Avenger $370 million Black Widow $379 million Eternals $401 million

The MCU Needs a Hard Reset

A lot of it can be blamed on Disney’s strategy during the pandemic. The studio doubled down on its streaming output, thereby producing a string of exorbitantly priced but creatively underwhelming shows that did nothing but leave a sour taste in the audience's mouth. The writing had been on the wall ever since Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opened to poor reviews and tapped out with just under $500 million globally earlier this year. At the time, that was considered to be the absolute bottom-line for what these movies should be doing, and now, The Marvels is basically about to end its run with less than half of that number.

Directed by Nia DaCosta and starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani and Zawe Ashton, the movie cost a reported $274 million to produce, which definitely complicates matters. Going by the general rule-of-thumb, The Marvels would’ve had to gross at least $600 million worldwide to break even. That would’ve still been seen as a disappointment, considering the $1.1 billion that 2019’s Captain Marvel generated in its theatrical run. It remains to be seen if the movie will find new life when it hits streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.