The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe extravaganza, The Marvels, is not only the shortest MCU film yet, but audiences also won't have to wait until the end of the credits this time around, as The Marvels has only one mid-credits scene, and there isn't any scene after the credits this time. The Marvels continues Phase 5 of The Multiverse Saga, with a galaxy-hopping team-up featuring the combined forces of the heroes Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, they have to face a grave threat from the Kree warrior, Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), with the fate of the entire universe hanging in the balance.

While the latest Marvel film only has one film, taking place halfway through the credits, there is an audio-only Easter egg related to one of the characters in the film. Additionally, the mid-credits scene does offer huge implications for the imminent future of the MCU and future phases.

Does 'The Marvels' Mid-Credits Scene Live Up to the Hype?

The sole mid-credits scene for The Marvels occurs right after the initial closing title sequence. The scene serves as an interesting epilogue, tying up a major question from the ending of the film, while also raising huge questions and implications for the future of the MCU. Longtime MCU fans will not want to miss this scene. The mid-credits scene will likely have fans raving in online discussions for weeks if not months. Fans who love the big-picture MCU moments that tease what's next will definitely be excited about the scene.

In contrast to some previous MCU releases, such as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania from earlier this year, there isn't an end-credits scene this time around for The Marvels. At the very end of the credits, there is an audio Easter egg related to one of the characters who appears throughout the film. However, the Easter egg is not crucial to enjoying the rest of the film or staying up-to-date on the future of the MCU. So, if moviegoers are on a time crunch and need to leave during the extended closing credits, or if they need to make a bathroom run, they will not have to worry about missing another scene that happens after the closing credits.

'The Marvels' Closes Out the Year for MCU Theatrical Releases

The Marvels brings together heroes from across the MCU, specifically Parris as Captain Monica Rambeau from 2021's WandaVision, Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel from last year's Ms. Marvel, and Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel of her solo film, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Fans of Ms. Marvel will be excited to see exactly how things pick up from that cliffhanger ending to the show's first season and how Carol ends up in Kamala's room in her hometown of Jersey City. Also, the film finally brings together Kamala Khan with her beloved hero Captain Marvel. Meanwhile, filmmaker and co-writer Nia DaCosta addresses the existing tension between Captain Rambeau and Danvers that was set up in WandaVision. The onscreen chemistry that the trio of heroes shares together is the highlight of The Marvels. The way all three fight together brings out the inspirational style that is synonymous with the MCU.

The Marvels serves as the final major theatrical release of the MCU for 2023, while Loki Season 2 also wraps up this week on Disney+. Due to delays caused by the recent labor disputes between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the actors union (SAG-AFTRA), against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), Marvel Studios was forced to delay Deadpool 3 from its previous May 3, 2024 release. The highly anticipated sequel was forced to halt production in July due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which is still currently ongoing. Marvel's Echo will mark the first Marvel Studios television release of 2024, with all five episodes hitting Disney+ in January 2024. Marvel Studios will return to theaters in 2024 with Captain America: Brave New World due to arrive on July 24, 2024. The film marks the return of Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, plus Tim Blake Nelson appearing as Dr. Samuel Sterns for the first time in MCU history since The Incredible Hulk back in 2008. Fans will finally get to see the payoff of his transformation into the iconic villain known as The Leader that was teased in the aforementioned film.

The Marvels comes to theaters on November 10th.