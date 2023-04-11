Marvel Studios has unveiled the first images for The Marvels. The movie is a sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel and stars Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

In Captain Marvel, we learn how Carol Danvers got her powers before being brainwashed to work as a soldier for the intergalactic empire. The events of Captain Marvel take place in the 1990s, but we only see the heroine back on Earth for Avengers: Endgame. Now, The Marvels will expand on Carol’s conflict with the Kree by exploring the empire’s new attacks on the heroine in the present time. As the new images reveal, the Kree will be ready to fight Captain Marvel, with Zawe Ashton wielding the hammer that belonged to Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace).

Even if Carol is one of Marvel’s most powerful heroes, she won’t be alone in her fight against the Kree, as she'll get backed up by two other heroines. The new images also show us Kamala Khan, who changes places with Captain Marvel during the events of Ms. Marvel. As the end-credits scene of Ms. Marvel shows us, Carol ends up getting teleported to Kamala's bedroom. As The Marvels trailer reveals, Monica Rambeau is also part of this scene, as the three heroines change places with each other every time one of them uses her superpowers. Monica is the daughter of Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), Carol Danvers' best friend in the 1990s. Carol met Monica when she was still a child, but the two will have to work together as adults to face a new threat. Fortunately, Monica got her MCU superpowers as part of the events of WandaVision and will be able to defend herself from alien enemies without Carol’s help. Lynch is also set to come back as Maria Rambeau, but since the movie takes place after her character’s death, she might play a minor role through flashbacks.

Who Will Also Star In The Marvels?

The Marvels’ cast also includes Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos, and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo. These characters are absent from the first images, but in the trailer can already see Nick Fury on a space station. Jackson will also come back as Fury for Disney+'s Secret Invasion, which will deal with a rogue group of Skrull aliens taking over Earth.

The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta from a script by Megan McDonnell. Rounding up the cast, we have Mohan Kapur, Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh, Colin Stoneley, Abraham Popoola, Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-Joon, Shamier Anderson, and Ffion Jolly.

The Marvels is set to premiere in theaters on November 10, 2023. Check out the rest of the new images below.

