It's ok, you can start getting excited now. New images from The Marvels have just been released, giving us our first look at the superhero trio and, yes, of course, Goose as well, via Entertainment Weekly. The Marvels is an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film that will follow the three Marvels: Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson, Ms. Marvel, played by Imani Vellani, and Monica Rameau, played by Teyonah Parris. The film will follow Monica Rambeau as she finds her powers becoming entangled with those of Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel thanks to a wormhole linked to the Kree, a blue-skinned race of people from Hala. The Kree made their MCU debut in Guardians of the Galaxy.

A New Glimpse Into The Marvels

Monica Rambeau's story has overlapped with several MCU storylines so far. She was featured in the MCU Disney+ series WandaVision, and is shown to have looked up to Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel as a kid in Captain Marvel. Meanwhile, Kamala Khan is a devoted fan of Captain Marvel. But in the upcoming film, all three women will intersect, and join forces in order to save the world (once again).

The new images, released today, give us our first look at their joint project. The first image shows all three standing together in uniform. They appear to be outside, though the background is blurred. All three are looking out of frame. Another image shows Captain Marvel standing in a crowd of what looks to be Skrulls. And Monica Rambeau shows off her own dazzling powers in another image, which shows her emitting her iconic rays of energy. Kamala, for her part, can be seen at her desk, behind her is what looks to be a slide show in progress on her computers and a wall covered in Captain Marvel fan art. And perhaps most excitingly, a new image of Goose, Captain Marvel's feline companion.

Other images also show off the work of the film's director, Nia DaCosta working behind the scenes on the project. Dar-Benn, the Kree antagonist of the new film, is also teased. The new image of Dar-Benn, played by Zawe Ashton, shows her walking tall and carrying a rather threatening-looking instrument. She stands in front of a swarm of armed men, wearing a dark, leather militaristic outfit, and holds her free hand in a clenched fist.

The new images show what looks to be an exciting new mission that will take the MCU in an interesting new direction. The new film serves as a sequel to many MCU projects, including the newest Disney+ MCU venture, Secret Invasion.

The Marvels is set to release to theaters on November 10, 2023. Check out the rest of the new images below.