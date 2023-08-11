The Big Picture Exciting new images from The Marvels have been released, showcasing the fearsome power of Carol Danvers, who will team up with Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau.

It's been four years since Brie Larson first flew onto screens as the heroic Carol Danvers in 2019's Captain Marvel, and finally the billion-dollar-making blockbuster is getting a sequel in this year's The Marvels, which will see Danvers (seemingly unwittingly) team up with Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau. Ahead of the movie's November 10 release date, new images from the film have been released, with the strongest Avenger looking fearsome as ever (sorry, Thor.)

Not only serving as a continuation of Danvers' story, The Marvels will also be somewhat of a quasi-sequel to hit Disney+ shows WandaVision and Ms. Marvel, where Parris and Vellani made their debuts respectively, as well as this year's Secret Invasion with Samuel L. Jackon returning to the big screen as Nick Fury. The upcoming film will see the heroes find themselves mysteriously intertwined when they begin to swap places whenever one of them uses their powers. The movie will mark the reunion of Carol and Monica, who first met back in the former's first movie, when Monica was still a child. However, with Carol off-planet for the death of her best friend and Monica's mother, Maria, it seems the S.W.O.R.D. agent may be harboring some hard feelings that need addressing.

The trio will face off against Zawe Ashton's Dar-Benn, a Kree villian, who executive producer Mary Livanos told Total Film "represents a new era of the Kree Empire after a cataclysmic encounter with Captain Marvel in the past. So, from the ashes of the Kree Empire, Dar-Benn rose." Working behind the camera is director Nia DaCosta, who previously directed 2021's horror sequel Candyman, and marks Marvel's first Black female director. Producing the film is of course studio boss Kevin Feige, alongside Matthew Jenkins and Livanos, who are credited as executive producers. The screenplay for the film was written by Megan McDonnell, who previously worked on WandaVision as a staff writer, while Laura Karpman is credited as composing the soundtrack. Karpman also wrote music for Ms. Marvel and What If...?

Image via Marvel Studios

Will The Marvels Recapture the Magic of Captain Marvel?

When Captain Marvel released back in 2019, it was sandwiched in a prime position between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, at the peak of the public's interest with the MCU. This, no doubt, helped lead the film to its impressive $1.131 billion grossing box office run. However, times have changed since 2019, and "superhero fatigue" seem to be the words on everyone's lips - particularly following the recent thud of Secret Invasion, the latest blow to Marvel's waning credibility. With this in mind, time will tell whether The Marvels manages the reach the heights of its predecessor.

The Marvels will be released into theaters on November 10. You can check out the new images, as well as the film's trailer, below: