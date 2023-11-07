The Big Picture Nia DaCosta, director of The Marvels, cites Iron Man 3 as an influence on the film's development, particularly the Extremis effects showcased in the movie.

The Extremis technology, which can rewrite a person's genetic code and grant them superhuman abilities, amazed DaCosta visually, hinting at a similar visual spectacle in The Marvels.

DaCosta expressed her love for Iron Man 3 and praised it as one of the best Marvel films.

Nia DaCosta joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the director of The Marvels, which serves as a follow-up to a number of MCU projects — primarily 2019's Captain Marvel. And while the narrative of that story propels the sequel forward, the Candyman director has revealed that the film has been influenced by another MCU project, and it's one viewers may not have anticipated.

Speaking to Collider's Perri Nemiroff, DaCosta disclosed that Shane Black's Iron Man 3 inspired an element in the upcoming MCU installment — in particular the Extremis effects seen within Tony Stark's third solo outing. For those unaware, Extremis — based on the Extremis virus, which is capable of rewriting a person's genetic code and giving them superhuman abilities — is used by a group of individuals who undergo the procedure to gain enhanced strength, speed, and regenerative powers. However, the process is highly unstable, and those who undergo it can explode with extreme heat if their body temperature rises too high. Whilst Extremis itself is not a feature of The Marvels, DaCosta noted that the effect influenced something in her film that we'll have to look out for when it hits the big screen. She said:

"Oh, Iron Man 3. I just love it so much, first of all. I think it's one of the best Marvel films. But also, in a really practical sense actually, the Extremis effect, which I really loved in the film influenced us on another thing we did in our film, which you'll see when you watch it."

What is 'Iron Man 3' About and Where Can I Watch It?

Image via Marvel Studios

The film takes place after the events of 2012's The Avengers and focuses on Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) dealing with the psychological aftermath of the battle in New York City. He's experiencing anxiety and insomnia and becomes obsessed with building new Iron Man suits and technology to protect himself and those he cares about.

The main antagonist in the film is a terrorist called "The Mandarin," portrayed by Sir Ben Kingsley. The Mandarin is responsible for a series of bombings in the United States, and Stark takes it upon himself to confront this new threat. The secondary antagonist in the movie is Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce), a brilliant scientist and entrepreneur associated with the development of Extremis technology, which is central to the story.

As the story unfolds, Stark's world is shattered when his home is attacked, and he's presumed dead. Stranded in a small town, he uses his intellect and limited resources to rebuild a makeshift Iron Man suit. Throughout the film, he investigates the true nature of The Mandarin and uncovers a surprising plot twist that redefines the character.

You can watch Iron Man 3 on Disney+. The Marvels opens in theatres on Friday, November 10. Check out Nemiroff’s full interview with DaCosta below.

