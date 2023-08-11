The Big Picture Nia DaCosta, director of The Marvels, acknowledges the existence of superhero fatigue but believes the film can stand out with its wacky and silly tone and vibrant, unseen worlds.

The Marvels features a unique team-up within the narrative, unlike the ensemble seen in Avengers movies, aiming to provide relatable female characters from different walks of life.

The Marvels will unite three characters - Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel - in a cohesive story, with the filmmakers carefully determining which parts of their journeys to showcase. The film also includes returning and new cast members.

Marvel Studios' and Disney's The Marvels will soon take flight as the latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film's director, Nia DaCosta, has now spoken out about how the film differs from the other entries in the MCU - and how it can stand out amidst the "superhero fatigue" in modern moviegoing.

In a new interview with Total Film, DaCosta told the outlet, "I think superhero fatigue absolutely exists." However, she also described some of the ways in which The Marvels can stand out from the rest of the MCU, which has often been accused of being derivative and following similar formulas throughout all of their entries. According to DaCosta, the main contrast in The Marvels is the tone that it strikes compared to other MCU films:

"The biggest difference from the other MCU movies to date is that it’s really wacky, and silly. The worlds we go to in this movie are worlds unlike others you’ve seen in the MCU. Bright worlds that you haven’t seen before."

This sentiment was echoed by the film's executive producer, Mary Livanos, who described The Marvels as having a different type of ensemble. "The Avengers movies are these epic conclusions to chapters of storytelling, whereas this is a team-up within the narrative that we didn’t necessarily expect for Marvel," Livanos said. "Usually, you wait for characters to show up all together in Avengers movies. We were excited to design a team-up featuring characters that women from all walks of life could relate to."

The Marvels Will Feature a Triple Team of Characters

The sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel, The Marvels will star Brie Larson, reprising her role as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. Unlike the first film, though, The Marvels will be highlighted by two co-stars joining Larson on her adventures: Teyonah Parris, reprising her role as S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Monica Rambeau from the Disney+ series WandaVision, and Iman Vellani, making her film debut as the cosmic energy wielding Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel after portraying the character in the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.

DaCosta previously spoke about how The Marvels was going to fit all three of these characters into a cohesive story, saying it was "something we thought about and worked through a lot, which was, 'how do we get each of these really big, exciting heroes space in a two-hour film?' A lot of what we've been thinking about is what part of the journey do we need to see for each of them?" While few plot details have been released, as with most Marvel features, it is clear from DaCosta's words that an attempt has been made to ensure The Marvels stands on its own.

The Marvels also stars Samuel L. Jackson, reprising his role as Nick Fury from prior MCU films, as well as Zawe Ashton as the Kree warrior Dar-Benn and Park Seo-joon. Lashana Lynch also reprises her role as the late Maria Rambeau from Captain Marvel. The film was directed by DaCosta from a screenplay that she wrote alongside Elissa Karasik and Megan McDonnell. It was produced by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. Executive producers include Livanos, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Matthew Jenkins and Jonathan Schwartz for Marvel.

The Marvels will be released by Disney on Nov. 10, 2023. The film's trailer can be seen below: