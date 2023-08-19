The Big Picture The bangles in The Marvels are incredibly powerful artifacts that can accomplish a lot when used together. One transforms light into solid objects, while the other amplifies destructive powers.

The bangle, paired with another power, can create a temporary hole in space and time to lead to somewhere else.

The culmination of their power will have implications for future MCU projects like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

One of the first things that the latest trailer from The Marvels makes clear is that an important item that we already know is making a comeback — or rather, its twin. In Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) awakened her powers when she came across a family heirloom: A bangle. However, it’s very clear that there’s another one somewhere in the universe, and executive producer Mary Livanos revealed in an interview to Total Film Magazine that this is hardly the last we’ll see of both bangles.

Whether the bangles are in Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) or Kamala Khan's possession, the artifacts are incredibly powerful and, at this point, there’s no telling how much they can accomplish – especially when used together. So far, we know that one of them helps Kamala transform light into solid objects, while the other seems to greatly amplify Dar-Benn’s destructive powers. Also, we can’t forget that the bangle does a highly unexpected thing in the final episode of the Marvel series:

“In ‘Ms. Marvel,’ we learned that the bangle, paired with some other form of power, can force a temporary hole in space and time to lead to somewhere else. With the power of both bangles, more is definitely possible. And we see the culmination of that over the course of this movie. It definitely leads to plentiful opportunities for the future of the MCU, whatever the ‘Avengers’ and ‘Secret Wars’ teams may want to do with them.”

Image via Marvel Studios

The Bangles Will Be An Early Set-Up For What's to Come

Of course, we still have to check out The Marvels to fully understand what “culmination” Livanos is referring to, but even after that we’ll have plenty of time to speculate: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is set to premiere only in 2026, while Avengers: Secret Wars is only coming in 2027 at the earliest. Until then, we’ll get to see if the bangles are sought after throughout the universe just like Thanos (Josh Brolin) did with the Infinity Stones or they’ll just be safeguarded somewhere until somebody steals them.

The Marvels will center around Kamala, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) coming to terms with the fact that they trade places every time one of them uses their powers. After figuring out what’s going on with that link, the trio of women will have to travel across different planets to prevent their destruction through the hands of Dar-Benn. The new installment of the MCU is directed by Nia DaCosta.

The Marvels premieres in theaters on November 10. You can watch the latest trailer below: