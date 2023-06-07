Ahead of the release of The Marvels this November, it appears fans finally have some clarity regarding the superhero alias of Monica Rambeau. Thanks to new tie-in merchandise, the hero, played by Teyonah Parris, will reportedly be known as Photon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Following the reveal of the next wave of Hasbro's Marvel Legends action figures, fans got a glimpse at the costumes that are to be featured in the new film, including a look at Rambeau, now reportedly going by the name of Photon. The name was alluded to back in 2019's Captain Marvel, in which it was used by Monica's mother Maria Rambeau as a callsign. Parris will be joined in The Marvels by Brei Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. While those characters have been firmly established in their own movie and Disney+ show respectively, The Marvels will mark Parris' first major outing as the character following her acquisition of powers back in WandaVision, in which she played a supporting role. Rambeau first appeared as a child in the MCU in Captain Marvel, in which she was played by both Akira and Azari Akbar.

Since Rambeau's gaining of powers in WandaVision, there has been some uncertainty regarding under what alias the newly powered hero would go by in the MCU, considering the character has acquired several code names across her 40-year history in Marvel Comics. When the character made her debut in 1982's Amazing Spider-Man Annual #16, created by Roger Stern and John Romita Jr., Rambeau debuted as Captain Marvel - in fact claiming the title before even Carol Danvers, appearing as the second hero to adopt the name. Rambeau took up the mantle following the death of Mar-Vell, who originated the alias. Since her tenure as Captain Marvel, Rambeau adopted several other code names, becoming Photon in 1996, before being known as Pulsar between 2005 and 2013, after which she went by Spectrum. The character then once again adopted the name of Photon in 2022.

The Marvels Will Bring The Heroes Together

When The Marvels debuts in theaters later this year, it will mark a new chapter for the MCU as the first film in Phase 5. The film, which was directed by Nia DaCosta (director of 2021's Candyman), will act as not only the introduction of Rambeau as Photon, but also as a sequel to both Captain Marvel and the Vellani-lead Ms. Marvel. The film will see the triad unwillingly brought together due to a link between their powers, with the three heroes appearing to swap places whenever their powers are used. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige likened the feeling of seeing the three heroes together on screen for the first time to the experience of first watching 2012's The Avengers, calling it "chill-inducing."

