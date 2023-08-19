The Big Picture Monica Rambeau's superhero debut in The Marvels will delve into her emotional state due to the loss of her mother and Aunt Carol, creating a significant impact on her character.

The reunion between Monica and Carol will be an emotional one, highlighting the hurtful absence of Carol in Monica's life as she dealt with her own struggles.

The Marvels will explore the connection between Carol, Monica, and Kamala Khan through a mysterious power, promising an intriguing and dynamic storyline.

After watching Captain Marvel and WandaVision, we learned a lot about Carol Danvers’ (Brie Larson) niece Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). However, when the time comes for Rambeau to make her superhero debut on the big screen with The Marvels, fans will notice that the woman has a lot to unpack. In an interview with Total Film Magazine, director Nia DaCosta (Candyman) talked about the head space that Rambeau will be in as the movie begins – and it’s not a good one.

It’s pretty easy to understand why Monica won’t be in the best state of mind in The Marvels. As a child, she was close to two incredible women: Her mother, Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) and Carol Danvers. As she grew up, Monica had to deal with the loss of her two role models – Carol became Captain Marvel and flew into space and her mother (who became the director of secret agency S.W.O.R.D.) died from cancer. So finding Carol again will have a huge impact on Monica, as DaCosta describes:

“For a child to lose their aunt, and then to lose their mother - although she wasn't a child when her mother passed away - [she's left to] feel like she has no family. But then to see that her aunt has been popping to Earth every now and then, and off in space doing [stuff] for a bunch of other people and also not being able to reconcile any of that because she's never around — that can really create a wound. Monica definitely has a wound that she finally gets to address in this film.”

An Emotional Reunion Awaits The Marvels

As the director suggests, Monica and Carol’s reunion will be an emotional one, and we’ll be able to see where both sides are coming from. While Carol definitely has been super busy by exploring the galaxies and doing what she can to help creatures from every corner of the Earth, it does hurt that she didn’t find the time to come back and visit a child that formed a deep bond with her. And considering the talent of Larson and Parris, it wouldn’t be surprising if they brought on the waterworks to audiences across the world.

The Marvels follows Carol, Monica, and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) as they get linked through a mysterious power that makes them trade places every time one of them uses their abilities. The cast also features Samuel L. Jackson (Secret Invasion), Zawe Ashton (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Park Seo-joon (Parasite).

The Marvels premieres in theaters on November 10.