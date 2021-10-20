Earlier this week, The Marvels director Nia DaCosta sat down for an interview with author Roxane Gay (via Inverse) to talk about her upcoming feature. In it, she discussed many things, including the current challenges she's facing with regard to directing the Captain Marvel sequel and maintaining a balanced storyline.

Comic book fans and movie buffs alike are curious as to how Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) are going to fit into the storyline of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe feature film. DaCosta had some interesting things to say on the subject. In DaCosta's words:

"It’s interesting, and something we thought about and worked through a lot, which was how do we get each of these really big, exciting heroes space in a two-hour film? A lot of what we've been thinking about is what part of the journey do we need to see for each of them? How do we honor the part of the story they're at in terms of the canon, while also within our story making them equal?"

In the interview, DaCosta also points out that so far in the canon — at least, as far as the TV and movies are concerned — audiences haven't seen much of Kamala Khan or Monica Rambeau. Obviously, everyone knows about Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson in the films), and we've already caught a glimpse of Rambeau from WandaVision. Khan will have her own Miss Marvel show in the near future, but many casual fans are still unfamiliar with her.

As wonderful as it would be to flesh out the story and give each character equal footing and importance, DaCosta is limited to a 120-minute runtime, more or less. But she will be tasked with giving audiences at the very least a healthy introduction to Kamala Khan as well as answering any unanswered questions from Monica Rambeau's brief appearance on WandaVision. It'll be interesting to see how she brings the storylines to life on the silver screen.

The current slated release date for The Marvels is November 11, 2022. Keep checking Collider for more news and updates as the date approaches.

