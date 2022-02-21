We’re still almost a full year away from the release of The Marvels, the sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel that will once again let us spend some time with one of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most powerful super-heroes. As per Marvel tradition, however, details of the plot are kept under wraps, so for the time being fans need to take what they can get in terms of news. In a recent interview with Uproxx, leading lady Brie Larson has revealed that one thing she’s allowed to say is how she feels about the sequel.

During the interview, Larson commented that she’s fully aware that it’s frustrating not to be able to let the cat out of the bag this soon in the game, but she shared her impressions about the script, what it feels like working with director Nia DaCosta, and teased a Marvel reinvention:

“I feel it’s like, I wish I could talk about it. I can talk about my feelings around it. I can say that… I can’t say enough about how incredible our director, Nia DaCosta, is and what an honor it was to work with her, what an immense talent she is, how much I just feel like she’s the future. And I could also say that, when I read the script for the first time, I couldn’t believe what I was reading. I was like, this is bonkers. And it’s the thing that I love about Marvel, is that they continue to reinvent. They continue to do the thing that you just would never think would be possible in these films. And they’re not afraid to go there. So I’m super excited about what we did. I think there are some huge personal achievements of mine that I’m really excited about sharing, but you know, it’s fun to have a bit of a secret. And it’s fun to know that, when this film comes out, people are going to be delighted. And I get to keep that to myself for a little bit longer.”

Over the last few months, we did get a bit of information about The Marvels, starting with the movie title that reveals other Marvel-named individuals will share the screen with Carol Danvers (Larson). They are Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who made her (adult) debut in last year’s Marvel/Disney+ series WandaVision, and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), who makes her debut later this year in the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel. Samuel L. Jackson is also set to return as fan-favorite Nick Fury.

Also revealed by Larson was the logo of the movie, which she shared on Twitter in the form of a necklace. We still have a long way to go in terms of speculation, however, as the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness may drastically change what we expect from future Marvel movies in Phase Four.

The Marvels is set to premiere in theaters on February 17, 2023.

