It's time to jump back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we approach the premiere of their 33rd film, aptly titled The Marvels. The film is directed by Nia DeCosta (The Candyman) and serves as a sequel to the 2019 film Captain Marvel, as well as the Disney+ shows WandaVision and Ms. Marvel. Additionally, the film has had quite the buzz surrounding its under-two-hour run time, making it the shortest film in the MCU, a franchise infamous for its lengthy run times (with Avengers: Endgame clocking in over three hours long).

With this film having three lead characters, The Marvels is set to be the first superhero team-up since Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the first major crossover since Avengers: Endgame. This piece breaks down the cast and characters starring the Marvel mash-up.

Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel

Before becoming Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers was a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot. When an accident mixes up her DNA, she gains energy projection and absorption, superhuman strength, and flight power. Since she helped the Avengers in Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel has been hiding out in space, losing touch with those around her. This sudden ability to connect with Monica and Kamala brings her back down to earth, a journey that will surely give Captain Marvel bigger hurdles than just her newly mixed-up powers.

Academy Award-winner Brie Larson has an impressive resume in her film and television career so far. Film titles include Room, for which she won the Oscar and Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, Kong: Skull Island, Fast X, and Captain Marvel. Her television roles include the recently released Apple TV program Lessons in Chemistry, hosting Saturday Night Live, and a recurring role in the hit comedy Community. Before her larger roles, Larson appeared in many popular films of the early 2000s, like 13 Going on 30 and Sleepover, alongside a short-lived music career that included an album, "Finally Out of P.E."

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel

Image by Jefferson Chacon

Before becoming Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan was, basically, all of us when we geek out over something: a super-fan. Her obsession is with the Avengers and, more specifically, Captain Marvel. A typical high school student, Kamala's world is forever changed when she learns she is a descendant of Aisha, a magical creature called a Djinn who ended up living on the Earthly plane and later having a family, eventually leading to Kamala. Through Aisha's bracelet, Kamala learns she can harness powers, too, thus becoming Ms. Marvel as if high school wasn't stressful enough.

Ms. Marvel aired on Disney+ in 2022 and was Iman Vellani's first major role in acting. The show centers around Vellani's character, Kamala Khan, as she attempts to navigate high school while simultaneously discovering she can have the superpowers she's admired in the Avengers her whole life. Vellani is set to appear in the 2027 release of Avengers: Secret Wars, the next installment in the Avengers franchise.

Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau

Image via Jefferson Chacon

Monica Rambeau is a long-time friend of Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, as both women's mothers knew each other when Monica and Carol were children. When Carol disappears in a suspected plane crash, Monica never gives up hope that she is alive, and is thrilled to see Carol return as Captain Marvel after being gone for so many years. Monica's mother, Maria, founded the S.W.O.R.D. agency, which Monica later joins as an adult. After losing her mother, Monica is thrown into the chaos in the fictional town of Westview caused by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). This pandemonium is chronicled in the Disney+ show Wandavision, and is where Monica gains her powers.

The Marvels isn't actress Teyonah Parris' first time working with director Nia DeCosta, as Parris also had a role in her 2019 film The Candyman. Alongside her Wandavision television credit are shows like Madmen and Empire, where Parris had reoccurring roles. Her film career includes If Beale Street Could Talk, They Cloned Tyrone, and the Paul Rudd and Amy Poehler-led They Came Together.

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Image via Disney+

Nick Fury is the founder of the Avengers supergroup. Like Captain Marvel, his career began in the United States' Army, then moving to the CIA, and ended up as a member of S.H.I.E.L.D., a counter-terrorism agency created by the government that appears in the Marvel Comics, films, and TV shows. After becoming the director of S.H.I.E.L.D., Fury focused on assembling the Avengers, starting with Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, and Thor.

Samuel L. Jackson has had an incredible film career with almost too many iconic films to list. From Pulp Fiction to Django Unchained to The Incredibles to Star Wars to Jurassic Park. Even when he's not in big-budget flicks, Jackson still steals the show, as he did in the 2006 action/adventure film Snakes on a Plane. A man with many awards; perhaps the one that proves his star power the most is his 2015 Guinness World Record for having the Most Top-Grossing Movies In History.

Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn

Image by Jefferson Chacon

Dar-Benn is an emperor of the Kree Empire, filled with a humanoid race that generally has blue skin and purple-colored eyes. Their blood is extremely powerful and can heal the near-fatally wounded, including Carol Danvers, turning her into Captain Marvel. Dar-Benn is a part of the Kree military force called "Accusers" and is attempting to build back her homeland after a war that lasted a thousand years.

Zawe Ashton has been a part of many well-known shows, including Sherlock, Doctor Who, The Handmaid's Tale, and The Devil You Know. This is Ashton's first Marvel Cinematic Universe role, and not much is known about how her character will continue to play a part within the larger MCU.

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan

Image via Marvel Studios

Muneeba Khan (Zenobia Shroff) is Kamala's loving, albeit opinionated, mother. She's featured in the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, where she strongly believes that Kamala should keep her head out of the clouds and focus on reality instead of on her obsession with superheroes. However, once Kamala becomes a superhero, Muneeba is forced to take in this new piece of her daughter's life. Muneeba's protective nature is only because she loves her daughter so much.

Shroff has been in some popular films and shows, both as a live-action actress and a voiceover artist. Her resume boasts titles like the hit romantic comedy The Big Sick, where she played lead character Kumail Nanjiani's mother and the Disney Pixar animated feature Soul, and had a recurring role in the Fox drama The Resident.

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan

Image via Marvel Studios

Yusuf Khan (Mohan Kapur) is Kamala's father, who relocated to New Jersey when he met Kamala's mother, Muneeba, and had his two children, Aamir (Saagar Shaikh) and Kamala. Yusuf has a more laid-back attitude towards life than his wife Muneeba does, and this gives him a bit closer a relationship with Kamala as she attempts to navigate life as a teenager. He stands up for Kamala in a way that teaches her right from wrong and shows her that no matter what she's going through, she has loved ones on her side.

Kapur has an extensive acting resume, with over fifty-eight appearances in films and twenty-six television roles, mostly in Hindi. His role as Yusuf Khan isn't his only connection to Marvel, as he has dubbed the Hindi voice of Doctor Strange in some of his appearances in the MCU. His voice work also includes dubbing voices for actors like Dwayne Johnson, Jackie Chan, Nicholas Cage, and Tom Hardy. He also hosted the South Asian television show Snakes and Ladders (originally Saanp Seedi), where he gathered acclaim for his abilities as a host.

Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan

Image via Disney+

Aamir Khan (Saagar Shaikh) is Kamala's older brother. He acts as a confidante, often reaching out to her when she feels misunderstood by her parents. He is engaged to Tyesha (Travina Springer) and is strong in his Muslim faith, attending mosque regularly and becoming embarrassed when Kamala doesn't take it as seriously as he does. Eventually, Aamir and Tyesha are married, and although Aamir is nervous, his father reminds him to always choose love.

Once featured in an ABC News talent showcase for Los Angeles, Shaikh is an Indian-American film and television actor. Ms. Marvel was Shaikh's first major acting role, and The Marvels his first big feature. Shaikh has also worked behind the camera as a Production Assistant.

Park Seo-Joon as Prince Yan

Image via Marvel Studios

While most Marvel characters have an extensible and traceable history, Prince Yan (Park Seo-Joon) has only made an appearance in one Marvel comic book thus far, so not much is known about his involvement in the upcoming The Marvels. Featured in a 2014 comic of Captain Marvel, Prince Yan doesn't have any known powers (yet), although, in the MCU, there is always the possibility of some coming to light in the future. However, where Prince Yan is from, everyone speaks in rhyme, which could very well be considered a superpower in and of itself. Within Prince Yan's appearance in the comics, he has a semi-romantic storyline with Captain Marvel. While the two don't end up going anywhere romantically, there is the possibility of that happening in The Marvels as well.

Seo-Joon is a South Korean actor whose career spans many Korean television shows and films. He was also featured in the hit 2019 film, Parasite, which won four Academy Awards. Some of the Korean films and television shows Seo-joon has been a part of are Midnight Runners, Be With You, She Was Pretty, and The Divine Fury.

The Marvels Carol Danvers gets her powers entangled with those of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, forcing them to work together to save the universe. Release Date November 10, 2023 Director Nia DaCosta Cast Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, Iman Vellani Rating PG-13 Runtime 105 minutes Main Genre Superhero Genres Superhero, Action, Adventure Writers Nia DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik

