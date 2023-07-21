Hot off the heels of a rip-roaring new trailer, Marvel Studios have released an out-of-this-world poster for The Marvels, anticipating its theatrical release on November 10. The superhero sequel sees the characters of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) teaming up on the big screen. Zawe Ashton and Samuel L. Jackson also star in this upcoming addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Jackson's Nick Fury - currently in action in Marvel Studios' Disney+ series Secret Invasion - joins the three leading stars on the poster, which is awash with intergalactic sparkle and a smattering of Flerkens. The film is set after the events of WandaVision (where Rambeau receives her powers) and Ms. Marvel (Vellani's introduction to the MCU) and pits the three heroes against the villainous Kree soldier Dar-Benn, portrayed by Ashton. Amidst the conflict, Captain Marvel, Rambeau and Ms. Marvel discover each time they use their powers, they swap places. The conundrum is set to pit the three characters into chaos as they figure out how to overcome their predicament and face off against Ashton's galactic villain.

The Marvels is the sequel to Larson's introduction to the MCU, and was previously slated for a July 28 release. The film is helmed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta. Parris, who starred in DaCosta's slasher-flick, previously stated in an interview with Collider that the director had more freedom on The Marvels, in spite of the big-budget nature of the project; “it’s [a] sci-fi world," there was “more freedom” than that of the horror feature. “I can’t speak for her, but this is what it felt like for me,” Parris said​​​​​​. If Parris' comments ring true, then this female-led superhero film is set to live up to the hype generated by its promotional poster.

Image via Marvel Studios

When is 'The Marvels' Coming to Cinemas?

The Marvels soars into cinemas on November 10. If you can't wait that long to get your Marvel fix, Secret Invasion is currently streaming on Disney+. But until Larson, Parris and Vellani grace our cinema screens, you can check out the poster, plus the exciting new trailer for The Marvels below.