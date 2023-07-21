A second trailer for The Marvels has been released by Marvel Studios, preparing audiences for a new adventure featuring some of the newest members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) find themselves trapped in a mystery related to their powerful abilities thanks to a new villain (Zawe Ashton), and it will be up to them to solve it before one of them gets stuck in a situation they can't handle.

Set after the events of WandaVision and Ms. Marvel, the trailer reveals that the three main characters quickly realize that every time they use their powers, they swap places with one another. This means if one person in the group uses their abilities in any context, the three of them will be thrown into an unknown situation without any warning. To get a hold on the situation, the heroes will need to be close to each other while they figure out what's making their powers behave like that, and how they can stop it in order to continue with their regular lives.

Another major character from the MCU set to return in The Marvels is Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), who will still be dealing with the fallout of this summer's Secret Invasion. In the conspiracy plot currently streaming on Disney+, the former director of S.H.I.E.L.D. must team up with Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) to stop a large group of Skrulls from taking over the planet. The agents have been replacing relevant people from all over the world to bend the rules of our planet to their will, and if they aren't exposed soon, there's no way of telling just how far they can go.

The Future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The main characters of The Marvels need to figure out what to do with their powers fast because they're going to need them when the greatest threat the Multiverse has ever seen arrives. After the variant of Kang (Jonathan Majors) named He Who Remains was killed in the first season of Loki, multiple branches of reality began to split, allowing the Multiverse to be formed once again. Earth's mightiest heroes must reunite in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, when they will be the last time of defense between the Multiverse and multiple variants of the same villain.

You can check out the new trailer for The Marvels below, before the movie flies into theaters on November 10: