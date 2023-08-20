The Big Picture Brie Larson makes a cameo appearance as Carol Danvers in Ms. Marvel's final episode, which was actually filmed for The Marvels.

Kamala Khan will have to quickly develop her powers to keep up with Carol and Monica in their intergalactic adventure.

The Marvels follows Kamala, Carol, and Monica as they trade places when using their powers, while trying to break a spell and protect threatened planets.

If you stuck around for the end credits of the final episode of Ms. Marvel, you’re bound to have seen that Brie Larson does a brief cameo as Carol Danvers – who can barely understand why she suddenly appeared in the bedroom of a sixteen-year-old girl. As we gear up to watch The Marvels on the big screen, we now know that Carol, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will trade places whenever one of them uses their powers. What we didn’t know is that the scene we watched was actually filmed for The Marvels, as director Nia DaCosta revealed in an interview to Total Film Magazine.

Of course, the movie will do an extensive time jump when you consider that Captain Marvel took place in 1995, but from the Ms. Marvel perspective will be like barely a minute has passed. For Kamala Khan this is horrible news, since it suggests she’ll be thrown into an intergalactic adventure after barely learning how to control her powers:

“One of the first times we see Kamala in the film is that moment from the end of ‘Ms. Marvel.’ So there's not much of a gap for her in terms of story. But I think, spiritually, there's a bit of time for Kamala's powers to develop somewhat. And then throughout our film, you see them develop more and more.”

Image via Disney/EW

Higher, Further, Faster, Together

As DaCosta suggests, Kamala will have to be a fast learner if she wants to keep up with Carol and Monica – at the same time, the girl will be starstruck because she’s breathing the same air as her superhero idol, so it’s safe to say that we’ll have a good laugh with all that will go through Kamala’s mind. She’ll also meet flerkens for the first time, so it might be a little too much to take in.

DaCosta co-writes the script of The Marvels with Megan McDonnell (WandaVision) and Elissa Karasik (Loki). The story kicks off with Kamala, Carol and Monica trading places every time one of them uses their powers because Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) found a way to link them. The trio will then have to find a way to break the spell and protect every planet that the supervillain threatens to destroy. The cast also features Samuel L. Jackson (Secret Invasion) and Park Seo-joon (Parasite).

The Marvels premieres in theaters on November 10. You can watch the latest trailer below: