The Big Picture The Marvels aims to be accessible to both longtime fans of the MCU and new viewers by focusing on compelling and relatable characters.

The film brings together well-known character Carol Danvers with lesser-known characters Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan.

Even if you're less familiar with the previous MCU projects, The Marvels gives new viewers everything they need to know with dynamic storytelling.

As we enter into the realms of over forty separate Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, it could absolutely be daunting for a first-time fan to be faced with the prospect of over 100 hours of content just to be prepared to watch one movie. As it relates to The Marvels, that was something executive producer Mary Livanos worked on alongside director Nia DaCosta, in order to make sure the film was accessible to both long-term fans of the MCU as well as first-timers.

The film brings together Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, a big name and an Avenger, who has appeared in blockbusters, alongside two lesser-known characters in Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau — last seen in the Disney+ series WandaVision almost three years ago — and Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, who appeared in her own series, Ms. Marvel last year. Now, while Larson's character may be well known, a casual viewer can't have been expected to see both Disney+ shows as well. But thankfully, that was taken into account.

Speaking to Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Livanos explained that, while there were many threads to follow for longtime fans of the franchise, the three characters that lead the movie are strong women in their own right whom anyone walking in for the first time can identify with, support, and root for — and that was just as important to the creative team as it was to continue the MCU's "sacred timeline". Livanos said:

"I think what's great about this movie is if you are a huge fan of the comics, if you're a huge fan of the MCU, if you've seen the incredible Ms. Marvel show, if you've seen WandaVision, if you saw the first Captain Marvel movie, there is so much to follow, so many threads to pick up with this film that really pay off."

New Viewers Won't Be Lost Watching 'The Marvels'

Close

Livanos went on to say that despite being a sequel to three vastly different projects, The Marvels will still be accessible to casual viewers because of its compelling and dynamic characters. She explained:

"But at the end of the day, if you're less familiar with the storytelling thus far, this is about three people really meeting for the first time and coming together. Just like any movie, you meet new characters and get to know them and get caught up to speed, and this movie does it with extreme dynamism, so I'm excited for people to enjoy it whether they're huge fans or new fans."

The Marvels opens on Friday, November 10. You can watch Nemiroff's full conversation with Livanos below and theater tickets are available to purchase now in the U.S.

Get Tickets at Fandango