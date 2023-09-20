The Big Picture The Marvels will bring together Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau to face a powerful enemy, with their powers mysteriously linked.

Director Nia DaCosta acknowledges that the individual film's narrative takes a back seat to the overarching narrative of the MCU.

The arrival of Dar-Benn as a villain, combined with the heroes' linked abilities, poses a tough challenge for the trio, with Nick Fury returning to assist them.

The next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to fly into theaters will be The Marvels, the adventure that is meant to reunite Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in order for them to face a powerful enemy. During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Nia DaCosta, the director behind the sequel, talked about how the interconnectivity of the MCU can affect a story that's trying to be told individually, considering its major characters are likely to show up at some point in the future of the series:

The overarching narrative is secondary to the narrative of the individual film.” But DaCosta was fully cognizant that she’d been hired by a powerful entity to do a job. “It is a Kevin Feige production, it’s his movie,” she says. “So I think you live in that reality, but I tried to go in with the knowledge that some of you is going to take a back seat.”

In The Marvels, the three characters will wake up one day to realize their powers have been linked somehow, making them teleport to the others' locations whenever one of them tries to use them. To get to the bottom of the mystery, the three heroes will need to be located in the same space without using their powers, but that will prove to be a tough challenge with the arrival of Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton). The new villain won't be happy with Carol Danvers' presence in the galaxy, and combined with the fact that she will wear devices similar to the ones seen used by Ms. Marvel, she might turn out to be a tough opponent to overcome.

The problem related to the heroes' abilities was teased during a post-credits sequence after Ms. Marvel came to a close, with Carol Danvers arriving to the house of the new character unexpectedly. While the characters won't know how they got linked in the first place, they will have resourceful allies who will help them figure out what happened to them. Samuel L. Jackson is set to return as Nick Fury, after the character went through a war of his own during this summer's Secret Invasion. The safety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be at stake in the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster.

Image via Marvel Studios

It's All Connected

What DaCosta mentioned about individual stories resulting affected by Kevin Feige's plans for the wider franchise has been an issue that has become more noticeable with the way in which the MCU has been expanding after Avengers: Endgame. With a major conflict to come in the form of 2026's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Carol Danvers could turn out to be a major player in the crossover due to her immense amount of power and the experiences she has when it comes to dealing with major threats across the galaxy. Time will tell how the plot of The Marvels will affect the rest of the MCU.

You can check out the official trailer for The Marvels below, before the film premieres in theaters on November 10: