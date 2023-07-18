[Editor's note: This interview was recorded prior to the SAG strike.]

Teyonah Parris isn’t ready to disclose if her appearance in The Marvels will land her a spot alongside Earth’s mightiest heroes, but she is open to talking about one of filmmaking’s mightiest heroes—Nia DaCosta. In a recent interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff during which Parris and John Boyega sat down to chat about Netflix’s They Cloned Tyrone, Nemiroff tossed a few Marvel-related questions in, specifically about the actress’ experience working on the set with the Candyman director.

At the tail end of the interview, Nemiroff asked what it was like teaming up with DaCosta again, as Parris previously worked alongside The Marvels director on the 2021 sequel to the 1992 Bernard Rose-helmed slasher flick. As Parris puts it, audiences are in for a treat with DaCosta’s latest feature as “The Marvels is a lot bigger budget to work within a bigger universe” adding that because “it’s [a] sci-fi world," there was “more freedom” than that of the horror feature. “I can’t speak for her, but this is what it felt like for me,” Parris said of the flexibility the team had in the film which also stars Brie Larson and Iman Vellani. “In the world she got to create and the things she got to bring to life from her mind with us, I feel as if I got to see her do even more in this world.”

And, while Nemiroff may have not prodded Parris for any information regarding how much more we’ll see of her character, Monica Rambeau, beyond The Marvels, Parris’ They Cloned Tyrone peer Boyega was pushing for details. “You should have asked her if she was gonna be in [Avengers] The Kang Dynasty!” the Star Wars alum said, adding his certainty that her time in the MCU would continue at the end of Parris’ comments saying, “So you are an Avenger then?”

Image via Disney+

What Is The Marvels About?

With 2019 being the first time a female Avenger received her very own standalone film with Larson stepping into her power in the titular role of Captain Marvel with Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow to follow in 2021, it’s been long overdue for the studio to come out with another woman-centered project. The film will see Larson’s Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel come to blows with Kree while simultaneously hopping through an unexplainable wormhole that swaps her life with that of Ms. Marvel (Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Parris). Making her directorial debut with 2018’s Tessa Thompson and Lily James-led Little Woods, DaCosta has only continued her rise to the top of filmmaking. Her second feature, Candyman, which along with Parris starred Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, was largely a success despite its release date being changed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As if we weren’t counting down the days until The Marvels soars into theaters on November 10, Parris’ comments have made us all the more antsy to see DaCosta’s directorial vision come to life. Check out the full interview below: