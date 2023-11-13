Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Marvels.

The Big Picture The mid-credits scene in The Marvels introduces the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, confirming that they will play a major role in future projects.

Monica Rambeau's powers lead her to an alternate universe where she meets an alternate version of her mother, Maria, who may be the powerful cosmic hero Binary.

The appearance of mutants in recent MCU projects, including The Beast and Professor Charles Xavier, sets the stage for a potential Avengers vs. X-Men storyline in the upcoming Secret Wars film.

The Marvels contains what might be one of the biggest surprises in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. No, I'm not talking about the ending where Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) starts putting together what may become the Young Avengers. I'm not talking about the revelations surrounding the friction between Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and how that's resolved. I'm not even talking about the Barbra Streisand needle drop featuring the litter of Flerkens — which is one of the more ridiculously sublime moments in the whole movie. That surprise would concern the mid-credits scene, which introduces one of Marvel's most popular superhero teams (or at least a version of them.)

The Marvels ends on a rather bittersweet note, as Monica uses her powers to seal a hole between universes in order to stop the sun from collapsing. Though she's successful, she ends up stranded in the alternate universe...and meets an alternate version of her mother Maria (Lashana Lynch) who may be the immensely powerful cosmic hero known as Binary. But the real kicker is that Maria-as-Binary is accompanied by Dr. Henry McCoy, aka the Beast. This is a big deal for two reasons: first off, it's the second time one of the X-Men has been introduced in an MCU movie. Second, this version of McCoy is once again played by Kelsey Grammer, and accompanied by John Ottman's theme for X2: X-Men United — confirming that the universe Monica is in is the one where 20th Century Fox's X-Men movies take place. It indicates that the X-Men will be a major part of the MCU going forward, especially in future projects.

The Marvels Carol Danvers gets her powers entangled with those of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, forcing them to work together to save the universe. Release Date November 10, 2023 Director Nia DaCosta Cast Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, Iman Vellani Runtime 105 minutes Genres Superhero, Action, Adventure

The MCU Has Slowly Been Introducing Mutants in Its Recent Projects

The Beast's appearance means that he is the latest mutant to appear in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project. A version of Professor Charles Xavier appeared as part of the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, once again played by Patrick Stewart. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever kept the mutant origins of Namor (Tenoch Huerta) intact. Even Kamala herself was revealed to be a mutant — a development that was actually picked up on in Marvel Comics canon with Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant. Vellani even made her comic book writing debut with The New Mutant!

The biggest mutant-related projects are the upcoming X-Men '97 and Deadpool 3, both of which are slated to debut next year. The former is a continuation of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series, which helped catapult the mutant heroes into the halls of pop culture; the latter will feature Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth joining forces with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. More details about Deadpool 3 come with implications that 20th Century Fox's other Marvel properties will play a role in the plot, which is fitting for the current "Multiverse Saga." After all, it wouldn't be a multiverse if you didn't actually explore alternate universes, right?

‘Secret Wars’ May Come Down to the Avengers vs the X-Men

Image via Marvel Comics

Ultimately, the re-appearance of the 20th Century Fox X-Men may have a hand in influencing Avengers: Secret Wars. Besides mutants, the stage has been set for this massive movie — particularly the 2015 version by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic. Secret Wars (2015) literally opens with two universes — the mainstream Marvel Comics universe and the Ultimate Marvel universe — coming to blows as the multiverse crumbles around them. A similar approach may happen with the MCU and the 20th Century Fox universes, which brings to mind another major crossover: Avengers vs. X-Men.

True to its name, the 12-issue maxiseries saw Earth's Mightiest Heroes and the Children of the Atom come to blows when the Phoenix Force reappeared on Earth. Using Secret Wars as a way to adapt elements of Avengers vs. X-Men wouldn't just provide a great hook for audiences — it would also be a full-circle moment for the comic book movie. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige got his start working for Richard Donner; both men served as producers on the first X-Men movie and Donner directed Superman: The Movie, which is considered to be a gold standard of superhero movies. For Secret Wars to close the book on not one, but two eras would be a pretty big deal — in addition to setting up the upcoming X-Men reboot. It seems like The Marvels may have set the stage for the MCU's biggest era to date.

The Marvels is playing in theaters.