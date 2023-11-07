The Big Picture The Marvels continues Carol Danvers' story and picks up where we left off with her, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau.

The team-up of these heroes has been in the works for quite some time and fans can expect to see them face a new nemesis.

The movie features a diverse cast of characters, including Nick Fury, Ms. Marvel's family, and new additions to the MCU.

We are days away from The Marvels — the feature led by Brie Larson as Captain Marvel — brings an ensemble of heroes to the big screen that includes Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, together. To hype the fans further the makers have unveiled a new poster which sees the three forces uniting as we see each of their hands glowing in accordance to their powers, the tag line adds “Together,” to Captain Marvel’s usual mantra of “Higher. Further. Faster.” The new poster was designed by artist Tracie Ching.

The Marvels will pick up each one of its characters where we left them — we saw Kamala and Carol swapping places at the end of the Ms. Marvel series. Despite many storylines coming together executive producer Mary Livanos recently assured Collider, “This certainly is the second chapter in the Captain Marvel story.” She further divulged that the “team-up has long been in the works.” Monica was called by the SWORD at the end of WandaVision, where Nick Fury will be present as well after the events of Secret Invasion.

Livanos further explained, “It was a decision to make Monica the age that she was in the first Captain Marvel movie because we knew that we wanted Carol and Monica to share the big screen together. And, of course, when Ms. Marvel came into the mix, it's a no-brainer. She's the perfect lens through which we can examine Carol as a character.” Overall, all our heroes will be picking up the threads before facing a new nemesis. The final trailer of the movie also looks promising featuring an exciting cameo as well as teasing the arrival of new characters in the MCU.

Who Else Is in 'The Marvels'?

The movie also stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and brings back Ms. Marvel’s family aka Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Saagar Shaikh from the Disney+ series. Randall Park will make a return as Jimmy Woo while Daniel Ings will portray Ty-Rone, alongside Colin Stoneley playing Kree scientist Papp-Tonn and Zawe Ashton playing the big bad Dar-Benn. Also starring are Jessica Zhou, Gary Lewis, Caroline Simonnet, Shamier Anderson, Abraham Popoola, and Ffion Jolly.

The Marvels open theatrically worldwide on November 10. You can check out the new poster below and get more details about the movie here.

The Marvels Carol Danvers gets her powers entangled with those of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, forcing them to work together to save the universe. Release Date November 10, 2023 Director Nia DaCosta Cast Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Teyonah Parris Rating P3-13 Runtime 105 minutes Genres Superhero, Action, Adventure

