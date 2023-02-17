We're about to deliver both good and bad news, and we'll start with the bad and let the good compensate. As we all know, the upcoming female-led MCU feature, The Marvels, was initially scheduled for a July 28 theatrical release. The release of the long-awaited sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel, however, has been delayed and won't be premiering on the big screen until November 10. To make up for the delay, Marvel has released the upcoming film's first poster, showing Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) teaming up with Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau), bearing a tagline that states, "Higher. Further. Faster. Together."

The lack of a Super Bowl tease for The Marvels last week may have disappointed fans, and we somehow have an answer for it, as the July 28 release date for the upcoming feature has been delayed to November. Heading towards the stars, the "first look" features Captain Marvel in the middle, Monica Rambeau (known as Photon in the comics) at the top, and Kamala Khan standing on the ground, with Ms. Marvel and Monica sporting new suits. The poster also showcases Captain Marvel's suit in the Ms. Marvel finale post-credits scene, in which Kamala takes her place. Though there aren't any materials yet showing the three in one clip, the poster features Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeu together for the first time, with Captain Marvel's original "Higher. Further. Faster." tagline changed with "Together," teasing that the three would save the world to the best of their abilities—together.

Taking over the July release spot is Disney's live-action film, Haunted Mansion, starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Jared Leto, Owen Wilson, and Danny DeVito, which was originally scheduled for release on August 11. The upcoming Nia DaCosta-helmed MCU film doesn't have any further details yet, including plot information, but it will surely have the three teaming up together to save the world. Parris made her MCU debut as Monica Rambeau in WandaVision, where she gained powers while trying to enter a Scarlet Witch-controlled town. Ms. Marvel, on the other hand, follows Kamala Khan's origins.

Of course, this is a huge disappointment for anyone who was hoping to see Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau together in one movie. But while The Marvels may appear to be further away than some had anticipated, MCU fans can watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania now in theaters.

As of now, we can only assume that the delay is due to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's relatively low critic score. There may be some reshooting and further editing, perhaps. And whether the delay may be worth the wait or not, that would only be answered until The Marvels graces the big screen on November 10. In the meantime, to make up for the delay, you can check out the eye-catching poster below: