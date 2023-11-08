The Big Picture The Marvels is a fun and entertaining MCU installment, with delightful chemistry between the main trio of Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani.

Critics praise the film for its comedic timing, charming character dynamics, and memorable action sequences.

While not perfect, The Marvels delivers a light and breezy adventure that showcases girl power and provides a satisfying team-up experience.

Amidst a stormy time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some of Earth's mightiest heroes return to the big screen in The Marvels, led by Avenger Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) who reprises the role for the first time since Avengers: Endgame. Or Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings if we're including post-credits stings. Or Ms. Marvel, if we're including TV series.

Speaking of Ms. Marvel, she's in the film too! The adorable Kamala Khan, a Captain Marvel superfan, appears alongside her hero — portrayed winningly as ever by the delightful Iman Vellani — alongside Teyonah Parris, reprising her role from WandaVision as Monica Rambeau, the S.A.B.E.R. astronaut who was last seen attempting to breach the village of Westview in 2021's original MCU TV series. If you're confused just trying to keep up with that description, chances are this movie was never going to be for you. But for the Marvel obsessives out there, this is a chance to add another plus point in the MCU column after what's been a mixed bag.

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was a stunning critical and financial success, and an emotional rollercoaster and Loki's second season hangs in the balance with one episode to go, the rest of the year's output for the world's biggest superhero studio has been a very mixed bag indeed. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was a critical and commercial disappointment, while Secret Invasion, the show about Skrull infiltration, subterfuge, and spying, was generally considered the worst thing Marvel Studios have produced yet. Is The Marvels a return to form?

What Are Critics and Fans Saying About 'The Marvels'?

Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub says The Marvels "is a blast" and while it's not one of the best Marvel movies it's worth seeing on the big screen, and Therese Lacson felt the same, saying it's "the funnest time" in theaters for an MCU movie in a while. Ross Bonaime calls it "short, sweet, and a hell of a lot of fun," while Carly Lane shouts out musical numbers and girl power. On the other hand, Nate Richard found the story to be a "huge mess" but praised the chemistry of the three leads.

The Mary Sue's Rachel Leishman says the latest MCU installment is "action-packed goodness" and "genuinely hilarious" and Buzzfeed's Nora Dominick praises the chemistry of the core trio. Jenna Anderson calls it "utterly delightful."

For Eric Goldman, The Marvels is a "solid middle" ground between the low of Quantumania and the high of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Leah Marilla Thomas calls it "goofy and sweet," while Zach Pope says it's "not perfect" but praises the performances of Larson, Parris, and Vellani.

Decider's Alex Zalben calls it a "laugh-out-loud body-switching comedy" and Josie Marie and Lyvie Scott are calling it the most fun they've had at the movies all year. Meanwhile, Dempsey Pillot says the film delivers some of the MCU's best action and comedy yet and Erik Davis calls it "a great time at the movies."

The Marvels Carol Danvers gets her powers entangled with those of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, forcing them to work together to save the universe. Release Date November 10, 2023 Director Nia DaCosta Cast Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Teyonah Parris Rating P3-13 Runtime 105 minutes Genres Superhero, Action, Adventure

Get Tickets at Fandango