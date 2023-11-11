The Big Picture Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau's powers become entangled, forcing them to team up to save the universe in The Marvels.

Kamala's powers come from the Noor dimension and a bangle passed down from her great-grandmother, and allow her to create solid light projections.

Monica altered her DNA in WandaVision while passing through Wanda's spell in Westview, gaining cosmic powers and catching the attention of Nick Fury and the Skrulls.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (commonly known as the MCU) has expanded in many ways since the start of Phase 4, and Marvel Studios' latest film will bring three of the most powerful new superheroes together for a battle across the galaxies. The Marvels is currently in theaters, and it’s the second MCU film centered around Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), the confident US Air Force test pilot who became Captain Marvel. The film also brings Captain Marvel’s biggest fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), into the mix, who recently inherited a bangle that unlocked a mutation connected her to an interdimensional ancestry. Lastly, the film showcases Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who has grown up to become a top S.W.O.R.D agent with amazing cosmic powers of her own. With these three powerhouses uniting, it can be very useful to look back at where these heroes were last seen to better understand how their connection goes far beyond just having superpowers.

The Marvels Carol Danvers gets her powers entangled with those of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, forcing them to work together to save the universe. Release Date November 10, 2023 Director Nia DaCosta Cast Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, Iman Vellani Rating PG-13 Runtime 105 minutes Genres Superhero, Action, Adventure

Captain Marvel Enjoys Solo Galactic Adventures After 'Avengers: Endgame'

At the end of Captain Marvel, Carol stopped Yon-Rogg (Jude Law) and the Kree from continuing their attacks on the remaining Skrulls in 1994. The last moments of the film showed her leading the Skrull general Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) to hopefully find them a new home world. Since then, however, we’ve learned in Secret Invasion that she wasn’t successful in that effort. The next time she returned to Earth was after the Snap in the events of Avengers: Endgame, where she went toe-to-toe with Thanos (Josh Brolin) and played a big part in reversing the damage he caused across the universe. Many people on Earth believed she abandoned the planet, but when Rhodey (Don Cheadle) asks her where she’s been all this time, she informs him that “there are a lot of other planets in the universe, and unfortunately, they didn’t have you guys.” She gave up her life on Earth in order to become a solo superhero across the galaxy permanently.

Kamala Connects With Her Noor Dimension Roots in 'Ms. Marvel'

The MCU gave audiences a unique origin story for Kamala Khan in last year’s Ms. Marvel. The show had the perfect aesthetic for Marvel’s newest and youngest superhero. Being as different as she is from her comic book counterpart, the six-episode miniseries was a brilliant way to thoroughly introduce this new character. Embiggening wasn’t the only way Kamala grew, either, as her powers gave her a strong sense of responsibility and a desire to do good over everything else. The adventures she had with the Red Dagger (Aramis Knight) and saving her friends from Damage Control were a great example of the things superheroes are capable of on their own. At the same time, her incredibly supportive friends and family taught her that a superhero is always better with the help of their loved ones.

Ms. Marvel’s powers in the MCU come from the Noor dimension, one of the many dimensions that overlap with ours that is hidden behind a veil of Noor energy. Kamala’s great-grandmother Aisha (Mehwish Hayat) and four others were exiled from that dimension and believed the bangle they found could open a rift back to their home dimension. Aisha turned her back on the others after she fell in love and started a family. She passed her interdimensional genetics down to Kamala, which gave her the ability to use the bangle. Kamala’s solid light projections are made of the Noor energy inside of her, which is the cosmic and photonic energy source used by everyone in the Noor dimension. The nature of her Noor energy powers are a big reason why her powers become entangled with Carol and Monica’s powers, which is what audiences saw in the post-credits scene of the Ms Marvel finale.

Monica Altered Her DNA Trying to Save Wanda in 'WandaVision'

Lieutenant Trouble was able to glow up and fly up to meet her Auntie Carol like she dreamed about as a kid in Captain Marvel. Now that she’s grown up, Monica Rambeau was introduced at the very start of Phase 4 in Wandavision. Monica and her mother Maria (Lashana Lynch) became Carol's found family, so Monica grew up with Auntie Carol as a constant source of inspiration until the day she crashed. After Carol came back and abruptly left to help the Skrulls, Monica never saw her again. Monica was one of those who disappeared in the blip and, since Carol left so soon after they defeated Thanos, Monica only got to hear about her coming back. In WandaVision, when Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) reminds Monica that Captain Marvel could’ve taken Thanos down, she gets visibly irked and replies “We are not talking about her…” and Dr. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) immediately notices the tension.

Shortly after Monica was brought back and resumed her work with S.W.O.R.D, she was sent to investigate the anomaly in Westview, NJ, that Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) created. The spell she cast in her grief from losing Vision (Paul Bettany) changed everything in the town to fit the idealized life she wanted to share with him. Monica was the only person throughout the series that went through the barrier of Wanda’s spell, and she went through it three times. After that second time passing through the barrier, Darcy noticed the lab results and how passing through the barrier was rewriting Monica’s entire body, down to the cellular structure. She was still so determined to help Wanda before Director Hayward (Josh Stamberg) could destroy the town, though, that she was willing to risk everything for the chance to convince Wanda to leave the town peacefully. In the end credits scene for WandaVision, Monica meets a woman who turns out to be a Skrull working with Nick Fury, who wants her to join him on the S.W.O.R.D space station he’s been working on.

The Marvels Are a Superhero Team That Packs a Light-Based Punch

These three superheroes with their light-based powers have all been imbued with a cosmic power of one kind or another. Two were affected by the cosmic energy of Infinity Stones; Carol with the Space stone in the Tesseract, and Monica with the cosmic energy wielded by Wanda through her connection with the Mind stone. The Noor energy that Kamala uses to make solid matter out of light is also a form of cosmic energy. The three heroes must engage in a cosmic battle against a villain who plans to destroy every world that Carol has ever called home, Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton). Reluctantly accepting the help of her new friends and fellow heroes is just what Carol needs to remind herself that she doesn’t have to do everything alone.

The Marvels is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and WandaVision are all available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

