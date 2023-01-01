The Marvel Cinematic Universe is easily the most recognizable fictional superhero universe to have won audiences' hearts all over the world, or perhaps the entire universe. After the franchise released the first MCU film, Iron Man (2008), it was the beginning of something significant for American filmmaking. The franchise has come a long way since then and the Marvel family is ever-growing, even after fans' favorite stars officially wrapped up their legendary roles. There are still an array of characters in Marvel Comics eagerly waiting to make an appearance in the MCU as well as already-introduced ones who have more stories to share. The eagerly anticipated Captain Marvel (2019) sequel, The Marvels, was officially confirmed by Marvel Studios in July 2019, and production on the movie got underway in early 2020. The movie is a continuation of the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series. The 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Marvels is set to be a part of Phase Five of the MCU, after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever closed out Phase Four with a highly successful box office run. More of the fresh talent introduced to the Marvel universe, including Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau, will appear in the movie and here's everything we know about it.

When Is The Marvels Releasing?

The movie's release date was first set to be July 8, 2022, then postponed to November 11, 2022, and then to February 17, 2023, which again got swapped with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's release. The production of both movies was going well, but Ant-Man was further along, so the studio simply decided to switch the release dates. The Marvels film is now coming out on July 28, 2023.

Is There A Trailer For The Marvels?

Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm at Walt Disney Studios Attendees at D23 Expo 2022 got their first look at The Marvels during a presentation that featured upcoming Marvel and Lucasfilm projects. The teaser begins up where Ms. Marvel left off, with Ms. Marvel coping with her strange new relationship with Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau, as well as their intertwined talents. The scene is set on the SABER Space Station. In the fun new clip, Goose the cat also makes an appearance. The video also hints at a lot of comedic potential in the film. However, fans will have to wait a while to catch the scene as the trailer hasn't been released to the public yet. Read more about The Marvels trailer in this article.

Who's In the Cast of The Marvels?

The Marvels will unite an unlikely superhero female trio. Brie Larson will return to the role of Carol Danvers, better known as Captain Marvel, as the half-Kree, half-human interplanetary super strong Avenger. Iman Vellani will also be returning to her role as Kamala Khan or Ms. Marvel. Kamala is a young mutant from Jersey City who idolizes Carol Danvers and has the power to harness cosmic energy and forge structures of hard light. Kamala Khan's family will also be featured in the film, with Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur set to reprise their respective parts from Ms. Marvel (2022) as Khan's older brother Aamir, mother Muneeba, and father Yusuf.

In her role as Monica Rambeau, a S.W.O.R.D. agent with the ability to absorb energy, Teyonah Parris will also be starring in the movie. Monica is the daughter of Maria Rambeau, a friend and fellow United States Air Force pilot who served with Danvers. The Marvels is expected to go beyond what was established in WandaVision (2021) to further explore Rambeau's character.

At D23, it was also confirmed that Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as Nick Fury, the former director of S.H.I.E.L.D. and as the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home revealed, Nick Fury has been secretly working with the Skrulls in outer space. Park Seo-joon has been cast in an unspecified role, but fans believe he may be portraying Korean-American adolescent hero Amadeus Cho, also known as Brawn. Zawe Ashton has been cast as a villain. As shown in the teaser, the Flerken Goose, an alien that resembles a cat, also makes a comeback from the first movie.

What Do We Know About the Plot of The Marvels?

Marvel Studios has released a synopsis for the film that reads:

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels will feature Brie Larson returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. In the film, she’ll be joined by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, along with Iman Vellani, who will appear as Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name. Prepare to experience it and fly higher, further, and faster with the film, directed by Nia DaCosta!

Which obviously doesn't reveal a lot. As the sequel to the Ms. Marvel series, the series finale gave some hints at the premise of The Marvels. We see at the Ms. Marvel end scenes that Kamala and Carol abruptly changed places while using their powers. Due to their cosmic links, it looks like the three superheroes, Carol, Monica, and Kamala, are going to start swapping places with one another when they use their special abilities. The plot of the movie will reveal the connection between the three and bring them together to figure out the mystery. Even though Carol and Monica have known each other since the first movie, when Rambeau was still a child, it is still unclear how they are related to one another. The film will bring together these young superheroes as they defeat the new supervillain.

When Is The Marvels Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline?

The Marvels will follow the events after Ms. Marvel's story, developing right from the end scenes of the series. The film will also be serving as a sequel to Captain Marvel but considering the significant time difference between the two movies, it's probably good as a standalone watch as well.

When and Where Was The Marvels Filmed?

By February 2021, pre-production work on the movie had begun. To record aerial footage, establishing shots, and green screen plates, second unit filming under the working title Goat Rodeo started on April 9, 2021, in Jersey City, New Jersey. Principal photography on the movie reportedly commenced around August 10 at Longcross Studios in Longcross, Surrey, and Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, England. Beginning on August 27, The Marvels was reported to be filmed in Tropea, Italy, including along the Tyrrhenian Sea coast. May 2022 marked the formal end of the movie's filming.

Who's Making The Marvels?

Candyman director Nia DaCosta was chosen to helm the film in August 2020. It's worth noting that DaCosta is Marvel's first Black female director. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, with Matthew Jenkins and Mary Livanos serving as executive producers. Cara Brower serves as the Production designer with Sean Bobbitt as the cinematographer and Catrin Hedström handling the editing.

After working as a staff writer on Marvel's WandaVision, Megan McDonnell was hired to pen the screenplay for the film. Laura Karpman, who had previously written the music for the first seasons of the MCU shows What If...? and Ms. Marvel, was hired to compose the soundtrack for the movie in January 2022. Marvel Studios is serving as the production company, and the film will be distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.